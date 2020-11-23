Captain Jack is back in trailer for Doctor Who holiday special 'Revolution of the Daleks'

“Ohhhhh, I’ve missed that sound...” Doctor Who fans flipped out when Captain Jack Harkness suddenly appeared in the middle of the fifth episode of series’ Season 12, “Fugitive of the Judoon” (an episode that ended up delivering quite a number of delightful surprises).

Then, we were given some bad (or at least mildly disappointing) news: Jack would not return to the show for the remainder of the season. Well, the BBC has just offered Whovians some good news. Jack is indeed coming back; and sooner than expected.

On Doctor Who Day (that’s right, today commemorates the 57th anniversary of the airing of the very first episode of the venerable series), the British Broadcasting Corporation has confirmed that John Barrowman is reprising his role as the flirtatious immortal time traveling Captain Jack for the upcoming Doctor Who holiday special Revolution of the Daleks. Oh, brilliant.

While Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor is locked away in space prison, her former traveling companion and former head of Torchwood will help the family – Ryan (Tosin Cole), Graham (Bradley Walsh) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) – as they learn about a disturbing plan involving the Daleks.

“Putting on Jack’s coat and setting foot back on the set of Doctor Who was just like going back home,” said Barrowman in a statement. “It’s always thrilling to play Captain Jack. He’s a character very close to my heart who changed my life, and to know the fans love him as much as I do makes his return even sweeter. I hope everyone enjoys Jack’s Heroic adventure with Thirteen.”

Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall also stated: “A Doctor Who Festive Special means treats galore, and there’s no bigger treat than the return of John Barrowman to Doctor Who, for an epic and emotional feature-length episode. If anyone can blast away the sheer rubbishness of 2020, it’s Captain Jack. Daleks beware!”

Check out the teaser and poster below.

Video of Captain Jack is BACK in &quot;Revolution of the Daleks&quot; this Holiday Season Doctor Who | BBC America

BBC

Whittaker said at Doctor Who's virtual New York Comic Con panel last month that the cast and crew “hope to be filming" the next season "before close of 2020.”

Now, we know that Jack is back. But we still don’t quite know when the special will air. But we’re guessing the BBC will tell us, right? Like, it’s in their best interest to let fans know when it will air before it airs, right? Anyway, whether it's Christmas or New Year's, Revolution of the Daleks will air soon.