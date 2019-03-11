Captain Marvel almost tied into Ragnarok; Russos directed post-credits scene

Now that Captain Marvel is finally playing in theaters, major spoilers galore have begun to trickle into the public domain. More importantly, the interesting stories behind the spoilers are also being made known to the world.

WARNING! The following contains major spoilers from the film, so if you haven't seen it yet, you might wanna come back later!

So, let's talk about that major, major, major post-credits scene where the remaining Avengers attempt to work out who Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) was trying to page before he disappeared at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. They're scratching their heads when a stone-faced Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) shows up out of nowhere to ask the simple question of, "Where's Fury?" CUT TO BLACK.

It may seem obvious when we tell you this, but the sequence was actually filmed by the Russo Brothers, the sibling duo helming Avengers: Endgame, which arrives next month. No word on if we'll see this exact scene, or a variation of it, in Endgame. But, it wouldn't be a surprise.

"It’s really a direct lead-in to their movie,” Anna Boden, who co-directed Captain Marvel with Ryan Fleck, told Empire Magazine. “They came up with the concept for it, and we said, ‘That sounds awesome.’”

Video of AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Movie Clip - Captain Marvel End Credits Scene (4K ULTRA HD)

The second post-credits sequence is more of a gag as we find Goose (the ginger cat who's actually a Flerken once owned by Wendy Lawson/Mar-Vell) cough up the Tesseract onto Nick Fury's desk like some kind of bizarre cosmic hairball.

According to the Empire report, however, the credits almost featured Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) crash-landing on Sakaar, the junkyard/gladiator planet seen in Thor: Ragnarok.

"There was an idea on the table about having Jude Law […] emerge from his pod on Sakaar and then have him look around and see the Devil's Anus behind him and wonder, 'Where the hell am I?'" said Fleck.

Welp, thanks a lot, Ryan. Now all we can think about is Yon-Rogg being welcomed by Jef Goldblum's Grandmaster! As you'll recall, Law's character was sent back to Hala (the Kree homeworld) with a message/warning from Carol.

Oh, and did we mention that Jim Carrey had an unintentional influence on the plot of Captain Marvel? For instance, the scene where the Skrulls probe Carol's memories was directly inspired by Michel Gondry's sci-fi romance, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which starred Carrey and Kate Winslet as a couple that pays to have their painful memories removed.

The second instance of Carrey's looming specter was meant to come during the part where Carol lands in a Blockbuster and blows off Arnold Schwarzenegger's "head" from a True Lies standee. Originally, the script called for a cardboard cutout of The Mask, another film from the mid-90s, which features Carrey as a mild-mannered banker who comes possession of a magical mask (fashioned by Loki, FYI) that turns him into a super confident and powerful version of himself. Given that the mask turns green when its powers are activated, Carol was meant to blow off Carrey's "head," mistaking it for that of a Skrull.

Video of The Mask (1994) Official Trailer - Jim Carrey Movie

“We really wanted it to be The Mask, because of the green head,” Boden added. “The idea is that she thinks it's a Skrull. We initially tried to get that but they wouldn't clear it.”

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters Friday, April 26. Last week, the Russos confirmed that the movie's final cut was ready to roll.