Captain Marvel learns about 21st century culture in Endgame-themed car ad

Now that she's back on Earth, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) only has time to focus on fighting Thanos (Josh Brolin) and isn't able to catch up on what she's missed over the last two or so decades, right? Not so fast!

In a new Avengers: Endgame-themed Audi ad, Larson returns to play Carol Danvers as she learns all about 21st century culture, from avocado toast to the size of cell phones to what's been going on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For what could have been a cheesy, forgettable way to promote the film, the commercial is actually a well-produced and well-acted sketch about Danvers being behind the times.

Hell, even Goose the cat (er, Flerken) shows up in a cameo role! This is a shining example of how all tie-in ads for blockbuster movies should be made.

Watch the awesomeness unfold below:

Video of Audi “The Debriefing” - Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame

Clocking in at just over three hours, Endgame may actually give us a moment or two where Carol realizes just how much the world has changed in her absence. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if there wasn't some joke about Captain America (Chris Evans) mentioning that he knows how she feels because he's been in her position before.

Earlier this week, we reported that the marketing budget for Endgame was absolutely bonkers with a figure above $200 million, an amount usually reserved for the production budget of a big summer release. The publicity campaign includes partnerships with brands all across the board like Audi (whose e-tron SUV commercial you just watched above). Still, it's good to know that Marvel Studios is taking its branded collaborations just as seriously as it does for its own in-house trailers and promos.

After a year of high and feverish anticipation, Avengers: Endgame is just one week away, opening in theaters next Friday, April 26.