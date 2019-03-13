Latest Stories

Captain Marvel, child
Tag: Movies
Science Behind the Fiction: Could Captain Marvel's memory be read in real life?
Aladdin Will Smith
Tag: Movies
Guy Ritchie explains how fresh Aladdin tracks will reflect the modern day
Captain Marvel Brie Larson
Tag: Fangrrls
Captain Marvel is exactly like other girls — that's the point
Good Omens, Michael Sheen and David Tennant
Tag: TV
Good Omens' David Tennant and Michael Sheen's biggest challenge: Making audiences care about them
Brie Larson in Captain Marvel

New Captain Marvel concept art reveals the origin of those Kree Starforce suits

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 13, 2019

Remember when early set photos of Captain Marvel leaked online and people lost it because the color of Carol Danvers' costume (worn by Brie Larson) didn't match the one she wears in the comics?

It turns out that green, black, and silver are the colors of the Kree Starforce (at least in the MCU), and were conceived by concept artist Andy Park, who is Marvel Studios' director of visual development. Posting on Twitter, Park showed off concept art that served as the basis for Ian Joyner, who designed Yon-Rogg (Jude Law), Minn-Erva (Gemma Chan), Korath (Djimon Hounsou), and the rest of Starforce.

"Vers of StarForce! I did a bunch of designs that deviated more from her final hero look," wrote Park on Twitter. "But sticking to the hero costume w/diff colors was approved by #AnnaBoden @fleckryan1 This then became the basis for the rest of StarForce who were designed by @IanJoynerArt #CaptainMarvel."

**WARNING: Some Captain Marvel spoilers ahead.**

After learning that the Kree are the real bad guys, Carol decides that she no longer wants to rep Starforce. As such, she allows young Monica Rambeau (played by Akira Akbar) to shift the suit's palette to red, blue, and yellow for that comics-accurate look.

Now playing in theaters everywhere, Captain Marvel has already surpassed $500 million at the global box office, pretty much putting it on course to hit $1 billion by the end of its theatrical run, according to industry tracking estimates. In its debut weekend alone, the film shattered the record for female-led films with $455 million internationally.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: Carol Danvers
Tag: Brie Larson
Tag: Starforce
Tag: marvel studios
Tag: Andy Park

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: jude law
Jude Law Captain Marvel
Captain Marvel: Disney reportedly spills cosmic beans on Jude Law's 'mystery' character
Josh Weiss
Dec 27, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: jude law
Jude Law Golden Globes 2018
Jude Law explains the mentor relationship his 'devout warrior' has with Captain Marvel
Matthew Jackson
Sep 6, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: Brie Larson
Captain Marvel Brie Larson Carol Danvers
Brie Larson surprised Captain Marvel fans at a movie theater, helped sell popcorn and soda
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: Nick Fury
Brie Larson Carol Danvers Captain Marvel
Captain Marvel: Brie Larson explains how Carol Danvers became very personal to her in BTS featurette
Josh Weiss
Feb 11, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4