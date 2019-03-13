New Captain Marvel concept art reveals the origin of those Kree Starforce suits

Remember when early set photos of Captain Marvel leaked online and people lost it because the color of Carol Danvers' costume (worn by Brie Larson) didn't match the one she wears in the comics?

It turns out that green, black, and silver are the colors of the Kree Starforce (at least in the MCU), and were conceived by concept artist Andy Park, who is Marvel Studios' director of visual development. Posting on Twitter, Park showed off concept art that served as the basis for Ian Joyner, who designed Yon-Rogg (Jude Law), Minn-Erva (Gemma Chan), Korath (Djimon Hounsou), and the rest of Starforce.

"Vers of StarForce! I did a bunch of designs that deviated more from her final hero look," wrote Park on Twitter. "But sticking to the hero costume w/diff colors was approved by #AnnaBoden @fleckryan1 This then became the basis for the rest of StarForce who were designed by @IanJoynerArt #CaptainMarvel."

**WARNING: Some Captain Marvel spoilers ahead.**

After learning that the Kree are the real bad guys, Carol decides that she no longer wants to rep Starforce. As such, she allows young Monica Rambeau (played by Akira Akbar) to shift the suit's palette to red, blue, and yellow for that comics-accurate look.

Now playing in theaters everywhere, Captain Marvel has already surpassed $500 million at the global box office, pretty much putting it on course to hit $1 billion by the end of its theatrical run, according to industry tracking estimates. In its debut weekend alone, the film shattered the record for female-led films with $455 million internationally.