Captain Marvel makes more than $1 billion globally

It’s clear from its box office receipts that Captain Marvel isn’t fighting the competition with one hand tied behind its back. The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe starring Brie Larson as the eponymous hero has just surpassed the $1 billion mark in global ticket sales, according to a report from Variety.

After breaking the all-time record for a female-led film's debut last month by bringing in $455 million in combined domestic and foreign ticket sales, Captain Marvel has raked in $358 million in box office receipts in North America and $645 million overseas.

This makes Captain Marvel the seventh film in the MCU to join the billion-dollar club, joining the likes of such entrants as Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, The Avengers, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Iron Man 3. It’s also the 18th Disney film to make over $1 billion.

To-date, the 21 films in the MCU have collectively grossed $18.5 billion. So, it looks as though Marvel Studios has a good thing going on with its little studio that could.

For those looking to see the further adventures of Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers, one need to look no further than Marvel’s upcoming Avengers: Endgame, which assembles in theaters on April 26.

(Via Variety)