Latest Stories

Arrow Oliver and Emiko
Tag: TV
A fiery surprise death(?!), and we finally meet the new big bad Dante in the latest Arrow 
Jared Harris
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Jared Harris bites into Mobius; Ultraman gets teaser trailer; more
Brie Larson as Captain Marvel
Tag: Fangrrls
Captain Marvel officially thunders into MCU with red carpet premiere
Disney Princesses
Tag: Movies
Ralph Breaks the Internet directors like Disney Princesses spin-off idea
Brie Larson as Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel officially thunders into MCU with red carpet premiere

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Mar 4, 2019

If there was one thing made clear at the world premiere of Captain Marvel in Hollywood tonight, it was that this is will be a definitive turning point for the MCU on a whole. 

"It's been a long time coming," explained MCU guru Kevin Feige, recalling when he first announced the film roughly four-and-a-half years ago. "When we first met with Brie [Larson], my daughter was probably five or six, and we said, 'One of the many reasons to make this movie is so she has someone to look up to.'"

Feige also talked about the long-standing tradition of the late Stan Lee appearing in Marvel movies. This being the first MCU film released since Lee's death last November, Feige promised that Captain Marvel "begins as a celebration to Stan and his legacy." 

He also explained that when Lee would come in to shoot his scenes, it "became a holiday on set." While that tradition will sadly come to an end soon as the MCU continues to move forward, Feige did say Lee will appear in "another coming up as well." 

Aside from star Brie Larson and the rest of cast and crew, also on hand was Pinar Toprak, the composer of Captain Marvel — the first female composer for the MCU. Toprak explained the challenge of composing a theme that struck a balance between strength and vulnerability "because the vulnerability, it doesn't take away from the strength. So, the key was figuring out something that was substantial and empowering but, hopefully, goes straight to your heart as well."

In order to help achieve this, Toprak took an unconventional approach to the music. "The main theme starts with a minor 7th. A lot of the superhero themes are a 4th or a 5th, and I knew I wanted to find a theme that was recognizable from the first two notes."

Samuel L. Jackson also went on the record about his "special relationship" with Goose the cat, who's become quite the celebrity of late. 

"I don't have a special relationship with Goose the cat," Jackson replied, without missing a beat, adding "only in the movie."

So, to recap: Nick Fury is a cat person, whereas Jackson is not. Noted. 

Of course, Marvel kept things very on brand with Carol Danvers' Top Gun aesthetic, kicking off the event with six Air Force Thunderbirds jets soaring over the red carpet. 

Captain Marvel soars into theaters everywhere this Friday. 

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: MCU
Tag: Red Carpet
Tag: Stan Lee
Tag: Brie Larson
Tag: Kevin Feige

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Black Panther
Tag: Captain Marvel
Black Panther Dora Milaje
Kevin Feige addresses the female future of the MCU
Courtney Enlow
Feb 16, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Captain Marvel Brie Larson
WATCH: Captain Marvel's Brie Larson on why Marvel is brilliant
Heather Mason
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: Brie Larson
Captain Marvel Brie Larson
Brie Larson sobbed the first time she saw Wonder Woman
Heather Mason
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: Anna Boden
Captain Marvel Anna Boden
Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck on directing a Marvel film and who Carol Danvers is in Captain Marvel
Heather Mason
Jan 8, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0