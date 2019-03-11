Latest Stories

Robert Rodriguez
SXSW: Robert Rodriguez's tips for getting your movie made, even without a budget
Arrow William and Mia
Oliver and the gang join the SCPD; more flash forward mysteries in the latest Arrow
Captain Marvel train
Kevin Feige says not to worry, Captain Marvel does have an Achilles heel
Project Blue Book Aidan Gillen Michael Malarkey
Project: Blue Book's Aidan Gillen and Harley Peyton prepare us for Earth-shattering season finale
Contributed by
George Stark
Mar 11, 2019

While there's no denying Captain Marvel is a certified box-office smash), it doesn't mean that everyone loved everything about the movie. One complaint in particular has to do with just how powerful the Captain seems to be. 

**SPOILER WARNING: There are spoilers ahead for Captain Marvel. If you haven’t seen the movie and want to go in with fresh eyes, turn back now!**

One disgruntled fan tweeted that Brie Larson’s action hero is "wayyy too powerful and the 'villains' are too easy" in the movie – which appears to be a somewhat common gripe online.

However, others have defended her, with another fan tweeting: "Thor took the power of a literal sun to the face, got up and teleported through the universe and struck a whole army with lightning. Just say you hate women and go."

Speaking to SlashFilm, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige addressed the issue, explaining that the whole point of the movie is to see the character "unleashed" and "unchained." Feige divulged: "[This movie] was not the time to, to emphasize limitations. We’d seen that over the course of the rest of the movie. We wanted to see her cut loose."

Feige then hinted that in future movies, Carol Danvers could come across as a little less powerful, depending on the story or who she is up against. He reminded fans that "none of the Marvel characters are immortal," saying, "So if we're lucky enough to see future adventures with Captain Marvel, of course there will be limitations and there will be Achilles heels and there will be things that we learn and see that it’s, it’s not as easy as a slicing through whatever she wants to at any point."

Come on now, going by how Avengers: Infinity War ended – surely, we need someone stupendously powerful like Captain Marvel? After all, she was the one paged by Nick Fury to help, and now we can see why!

Do you think Captain Marvel has too much power in her movie debut? Sound off in the comments below. 

