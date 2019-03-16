Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker DLC, Halo Master Chief Collection for PC and this week's Gamegrrl news

It’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend, so you’re probably going to encounter a lot of green signs for Guinness and other libations dyed the color of shamrocks. Even McDonald’s has a Shamrock Shake. This stuff can’t be good for your insides. Festive though it might be, it’s probably a better idea to invite friends to your house for a good ole Irish gaming day. That way you don’t have to attempt to navigate all those puddles of green… stuff as you make your way through the bars in town. As you drink inside, with plenty of normal-colored snack food, you can chat about all the Gamegrrl news for the week ending March 16, 2019.

Video of Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - Special Episode DLC Launch Trailer - Nintendo Switch

Fans of Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker are getting some goodies this week. The Nintendo Switch version of Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – Special Episode DLC is now available! This DLC introduces eighteen new challenges, including five brand-new courses that’ll see you traveling to five new courses, from sunken ships to a Kingdom of Sweets, and achieving new objectives in existing courses.

Captain Toad and Toadette must obtain the shiny crown in each course, all of which can be played alone or with a second player! You can get this lovely awesomeness for $5.99 or pick up the game with the DLC for $45.98. Come on, how can you resist anyone in that adorable hat?

Video of Halo: The Master Chief Collection Special Announcement

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is on its way for PC. During the big Inside Xbox video for March, we got some info on upcoming games, and this was the big one. The individual titles for the PC version will be announced over time. We also learned that Halo: Reach is coming for Halo: The Master Chief Collection for Xbox One and PC in 4K/60fps. In addition, we’re getting more news about Halo Infinite at E3 this year, a Phantom White special edition wireless controller on April 2 for $69.99 USD, which shows the undercarriage through a translucent white coating at the top, which gradually becomes opaque at the bottom, two new levels for State of Decay 2 with the free Choose Your Own Apocalypse Update for Game Pass members on March 26, and the first look at Project xCloud, which you can see here

Turtle Rock Studios and WB Games

This week we got an announcement about Back 4 Blood from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Turtle Rock Studios. They’re the people behind the game Left 4 Dead. “We are thrilled to partner with the proven Turtle Rock Studios team on Back 4 Blood to advance the co-op zombie genre forward with innovative multiplayer gameplay,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment in a statement. “The talented team at Turtle Rock has been developing amazing games together for a long time, and this is a great opportunity to work with them to create a new gaming universe built specifically with the large co-op zombie shooter community in mind.” We'll keep you updated on this title as news breaks.

Video of No Man&#039;s Sky Beyond

We’re getting a new chapter in No Man’s Sky, which is called No Man’s Sky: Beyond. It’s coming in summer of this year. According to the website, “No Man’s Sky includes a radical new social and multiplayer experience which empowers players everywhere in the universe to meet and play together. Whilst this brings people together like never before, and has many recognizable online elements, we don’t consider No Man’s Sky to be an MMO - it won’t require a subscription, won’t contain microtransactions, and will be free for all existing players.” You can read the entire thing here . You guys no microtransactions!

Video of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: ‘What is The Division 2?’ Trailer | Ubisoft [NA]

Finally, we have a new trailer for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. The trailer is called, “What is The Division 2?” and is almost six minutes long.

Here is all the info for you: “Seven months have passed since a deadly virus hit New York City and the rest of the world, crippling the population. When the virus hit, The Division, a unit of civilian sleeper agents, was activated as the last line of defense. Since then, Division agents have been fighting relentlessly to save what remains.

“For The Division, the stakes are higher than ever. Washington, D.C. – the most heavily protected city on earth – is at risk, leaving the entire nation on the brink of collapse. If Washington, D.C., is lost, then the nation falls. As a Division agent who has been in the field for seven months, you and your team are the last hope to stop the fall of society after the pandemic collapse."

So what Gamegrrl news are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments.