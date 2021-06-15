Get a bucket and some NOS: Music superstar Cardi B confirms 'F9' role in new Fast Saga featurette

The Fast Saga family just got a little bigger with the addition of Cardi B. The rapper confirmed the news in a brand-new featurette for F9, which drives onto the big screen later this month.

According to Cardi, Vin Diesel (the actor who plays Dominic Toretto is also a producer on the franchise) personally reached out to ask if she wanted to appear in the film. "He was talking about a role and I was like, 'It's freakin' Fast & Furious. Get me there! Put me on a plane!'" she says with a laugh. Her character, Leysa, is described as "a woman with a connection to Dom’s past."

He's gonna need all the help he can get because his long lost brother, Jakob (John Cena) has partnered up with the cunning Cipher (Charlize Theron) to bring the entire Toretto clan down. "I like the fact that I'm representing such a powerful, strong woman," Cardi explains. "She's just that b****!"

Take a look below:

Video of F9 x Cardi B

Cardi B joins a seriously stacked cast of nearly all the major players we've come to know and love from past outings: Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster, who sat out the last movie), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Tej Parker (Ludacris), Rasmey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren), Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell), and even Sung Kang's Han — back from the dead!

Justin Lin, who helmed four previous installments, returned to direct and will help close out the speed demon series with two more chapters following the release of F9. Lin, who shares script credit on the project with Daniel Casey, came up with the central story along with Casey and Alfredo Botello.

F9 pulls up to domestic theaters everywhere Friday, June 25 (a special 5-minute preview of Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to play ahead of IMAX screenings). The blockbuster has already done gangbusters overseas, where it's brought in nearly $300 million at the international box office.