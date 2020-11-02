WIRE Buzz: Cardi B's Scarlet Witch cosplay, Ti West lines up 'X' horror project, and more

Halloween may be over, but that didn't stop Cardi B from showing off her magical Scarlet Witch cosplay on Instagram.

"I’m sooo late, but I woke up so tired and [my daughter] had me busy .... anyways SCARLETT WITCH," wrote the musical artist known for chart-topping hits like the controversial "WAP." Her cosplay is ripped straight out of the comics, a classic aesthetic that will finally make its way into the MCU via the WandaVision series coming to Disney+ this year. Elizabeth Olsen is reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff for the show, which is said to tie in to the first Doctor Strange sequel. Paul Bettany will return as Vision, although it's unclear how he's able to come back after being killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Cardi B's on-off other half, rapper Offset, had an equally impressive costume inspired by Jim Carrey's zany, zoot-suit-wearing character from The Mask. Take a look below:

WandaVision is expected to premiere sometime in December. Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn co-star.

V/H/S and Tales From the Loop director Ti West has locked in his next feature, a horror project simply titled X, Deadline reports. Mia Goth (Suspiria) and Scott Mescudi (Need for Speed) have already been cast, with Jenna Ortega (Scream 5) in final talks to join as well. Mescudi is also attached as an executive producer.

West will write and direct the picture, whose plot details are being kept under wraps for now. Could the title refer to a haunted pirate treasure or the double "X's" we use to indicate the death of a cartoon character?

Deadline notes, however, that the film will have some "similarities" to "West’s past films that put him on the map," adding that production hopes to kick off in early 2021. The filmmaker is no stranger to the horror genre, having directed The House of the Devil, Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever, and episodes of The Exorcist and The Passage.

Credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Variety

Could the rebellious Jyn Erso make a posthumous return to the Star Wars universe?

Prior to The Rise of Skywalker, we'd say such a thing was impossible, but Emperor Palpatine taught us that anyone can come back to life, no matter how final their on-screen death might seem. Recently speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, actress Felicity Jones said that she'd be up to reprise the role of the Rogue One heroine, who was vaporized by the Death Star alongside Cassian Andor on the serene beaches of Scarif.

At the time, Lucasfilm was praised for its courage to kill off most of the story's heroes, instead of giving them a cookie-cutter happy ending. As such, bringing Jyn (or any of her comrades) back would most likely undercut the hefty emotional resonance of Rogue One's conclusion.

"I just keep saying that reincarnation is totally possible in the Star Wars universe," Jones reportedly said with a laugh. "So, I feel there’s unfinished business for Jyn, for sure ... I think it would be fascinating to see her getting older and wiser and fighting the dark forces in the universe, of which there are many it seems."

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

Jones will next appear as astronaut Sully in George Clooney's The Midnight Sky. The sci-fi movie premieres on Netflix on Dec. 23.

Back in the galaxy far, far away, Cassian is being resurrected for a live-action prequel series that will explore his tenure as a Rebel spy before the events of Rogue One. Diego Luna is returning to play the character, who is joined by his loyal, re-programmed Imperial droid: K-2SO (voiced by Alan Tudyk).