All the ridiculous Carnival Row names, ranked by ridiculousness

The new Amazon series Carnival Row is not the first fantasy series to inject mindbogglingly bizarre names into the public consciousness, nor will it be the last. But some of the names attached to the show’s various human and magical characters are so utterly unusual (yet, often, so blatantly obvious) that you can’t help but take notice.

While watching the series, which premiered Aug. 30 and was renewed for a second season even before that, we couldn’t help but take note of all the names that just kept popping up. There are some doozies. So many doozies, in fact, that even J.K. Rowling, queen of eyebrow-raising magical names, might have something to say about it.

So, we decided to rank the most ridiculous Carnival Row names by ridiculousness.

**SPOILER WARNING: This story contains spoilers for Carnival Row Season 1.**