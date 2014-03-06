Carol Danvers returns in a 3-page preview for Captain Marvel #1

Carol Corps, assemble! Captain Marvel is back in action.

When Ms. Marvel Carol Danvers was given the title Captain Marvel, along with a new ongoing series, back in 2012, the character got a new lease on life in the Marvel universe. Today, Captain Marvel's fanbase, affectionately known as the Carol Corps, is bigger than ever, and Danvers is poised to gain a new host of fans when her title relaunches this month as part of Marvel Comics' All-New Marvel NOW! initiative.

As she has with every other Captain Marvel story so far, writer Kelly Sue DeConnick is on board to take Carol on new adventures, alongside artist David Lopez. Take a look at Marvel's synopsis for the book:

"Hero! Pilot! Avenger! Captain Marvel, Earth’s Mightiest Hero with death-defying powers and an attitude to match, is back and launching headfirst into an all-new ongoing series! As Captain Marvel, a.k.a. Carol Danvers, comes to a crossroads with a new life and new romance, she makes a dramatic decision that will alter the course of her life and the entire Marvel Universe in the months to come. It’s time to go HIGHER, FURTHER, FASTER and more in the most super-powered comic around!"

Marvel has also released three lettered pages from Carol's all-new first issue, and she's definitely venturing into new cosmic territory. She even works in a Star Wars reference. Check out those pages below, along with several awesome variant covers.

Captain Marvel #1 hits comic shops March 12.

