Finally! Carrie Fisher leads A-list of genre heroes receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame stars

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a tourist hotspot in Los Angeles — a stretch of sidewalk that passes other iconic L.A. locations like the Chinese Theater, the El Capitan, Pantages, and a Toyota dealership.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce decides who among the many applicants receive a star each year, and for 2022, there’s an impressive roster of genre actors who made the cut. The most notable star, however, goes to Carrie Fisher.

Fisher sadly passed away in 2016, and some, like her Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill, have petitioned for our princess to receive a star as far back as 2018. The Chamber put a halt to Hamill’s efforts at that time, however, as that would break the Walk of Fame rules.

“We would love for Carrie Fisher to have a star, but the application has to be submitted on the fifth anniversary of her death,” Chamber spokesperson Ana Martinez told The LA Times in 2019. “Also, how do we know that Carrie Fisher wanted one?” she continued. “We don’t know if she ever was interested. She was never submitted for a star. We have to have something in writing from the person — they have to sign off. [In this case,] Her family would have to do that. We’ll gladly take the application on the fifth anniversary.”

Those five years have now passed, and it looks like Fisher’s family agreed that she — like her Star Wars co-stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford — should have her own place on the Walk of Fame.

Fisher won’t be the only Star Wars actor getting a spot on the sidewalk next year. The Mandalorian’s Ming-Na Wen will also get a star, along with young Obi-wan himself, Ewan McGregor.

Other extended universes also got some love. MCU veterans Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther), Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok) and Salma Hayek (Eternals) will also be honored, while the DCEU will be represented by Jason Momoa. Watchmen’s Regina King and Jean Smart will also get their own stars, as well as Willem Dafoe (aka the Green Goblin from the 2002 Tobey Maguire Spider-Man film).

Continuing on the comic book front, two other notables receiving stars are The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and Greg Berlanti, creator of The CW’s Arrowverse.

No dates have been set yet for any of the actors’ star ceremonies.