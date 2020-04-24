WIRE Buzz: Mon Mothma boards Cassian Andor series; Ryan Reynolds goes time traveling; more

The Cassian Andor spinoff coming to Disney+ just cast another familiar face: Genevieve O’Reilly. Per The Hollywood Reporter, she will be reprising her Rogue One role as the toga-wearing Rebel Alliance leader/galactic politician, Mon Mothma.

The character first appeared in the original Star Wars trilogy, where she was played by Caroline Blakiston.

The Kid Who Would Be King's Denise Gough was also added to the spinoff project, but her character is more of a mystery. She and O’Reilly join previously cast Diego Luna (Andor), Alan Tudyk (K-2SO), Stellan Skarsgard, and Kyle Soller.

Credit: Desiree Navarro/WireImage & Lucasfilm/Disney

In another update, Tony Gilroy, a screenwriter on Rogue One, has been promoted to showrunner. Gilroy, who was already attached as writer and director on the series, replaces Stephen Schiff.

Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) are teaming back up for another big screen project before their first movie together, Free Guy, even hits theaters. THR brings news that the duo are collaborating on a time travel adventure entitled Our Name Is Adam.

The film, which has been in development since 2012 and once had Tom Cruise briefly attached, tells the story of a man (Reynolds) who heads back in time to seek advice from his 13-year-old self.

"Together, they encounter their late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds," writes THR.

Credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage & D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Free Guy , which centers on a video game NPC (Reynolds) who gains sentience arrives in theaters Friday, Dec. 11. The flick was supposed to open this July, but got pushed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The New York Times, Nickelodeon's 2020 Kids' Choice Awards are going virtual as the pandemic continues to forbid large gatherings of people. The live show is now airing online Saturday, May 2, with Victoria Justice (Zoey 101, Victorious) serving as host.

Chance the Rapper was originally going to headline the annual shindig, which was initially scheduled for March 22.

Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, BTS, and a bunch of Avengers actors are among the celebrities to appear from isolation in order to present and receive the show's iconic orange blimp statues.

Credit: Michael Buckner/WireImage

As the organizers tease, the event "will reveal the winners through some of the most creative orange-blimp acceptances in KCA history.” And don't worry, there is going to be slime!

LeBron James is set to receive the Generation Change Award for his commitment to education.

Nick will donate $1 million to No Kid Hungry during the show.