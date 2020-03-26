Cassian Andor series to feature 'backlog' of unused Star Wars characters, stay true to cinematic roots

Cassian Andor's Rebel adventures prior to his Death Start-related death on Scarif will be just as cinematic as Rogue One. Speaking with MovieWeb, Neal Scanlon (Lucasfilm's creature & droid effects creative supervisor) promised the Star Wars prequel series coming to Disney+ isn't cutting any corners whatsoever.

"What is fun about this is, in many ways, I don't think it feels different than working on a movie," he said. "It certainly doesn't feel like we are making any compromises. It's the same creative conditions in every department to do what we can do."

Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd. / Disney

To populate the world around Cassian (he'll be played by the returning Diego Luna), Lucasfilm is digging into a rich treasure trove of unused (and underused) ideas created for previous projects.

"We also have this backlog of characters," Scanlan continued. "A lot of the characters that we built for all of the films either didn't make it to the final cut, because that's just the way that the film process happens, or that they are seen so momentarily that there is this wonderful second opportunity to bring back some of the characters that we've made and bring them to this new storyline in a more, shall we say, integrated way."

Credit: Lucasfilm

Thanks to the success of Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian (Season 1 is now streaming), the floodgates are now open for all kinds of live-action Star Wars stories on the small screen. Fans of the galaxy far, far away will continue to pay for access to these shows, so long as the production values remain solid and on par with what they've come to expect from big screen outings.

"I think it's going to be tremendous," Scanlan said. "I find that it's a second opportunity for everything that we've made, plus the opportunity of moving TV along, in a sense, at what will not at all be diminished as far as the level of quality, the level of things that we are going to try and achieve."

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

There's no word on when the series will arrive on Disney+. While filming was said to be kicking off this year, the current pandemic has thrown all sorts of Hollywood schedules out of whack.

Stephen Schiff and Tony Gilroy are showrunning. Gilroy co-wrote Rogue One. Aside from Luna, the only other character we known about is Alan Tudyk's jail-broken Imperial droid, K-2SO.