Latest Stories

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Tag: Movies
Discover the hidden Easter eggs of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Avengers JLA cover
Tag: Comics
With comics in limbo, creators dream up Marvel/DC crossovers to boost sales
Doctor Who Rose Tyler Ninth Doctor
Tag: TV
Doctor Who's Russell T. Davies pens 'Rose' prequel, live-tweets for 15th anniversary
Star Trek: Picard
Tag: TV
Star Trek: Picard forced us to rethink Star Trek and its characters' legacies — and that's OK
Cassian Andor Rogue One
More info i
Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Cassian Andor series to feature 'backlog' of unused Star Wars characters, stay true to cinematic roots

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 26, 2020

Cassian Andor's Rebel adventures prior to his Death Start-related death on Scarif will be just as cinematic as Rogue One. Speaking with MovieWeb, Neal Scanlon (Lucasfilm's creature & droid effects creative supervisor) promised the Star Wars prequel series coming to Disney+ isn't cutting any corners whatsoever.

"What is fun about this is, in many ways, I don't think it feels different than working on a movie," he said. "It certainly doesn't feel like we are making any compromises. It's the same creative conditions in every department to do what we can do."

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd. / Disney

To populate the world around Cassian (he'll be played by the returning Diego Luna), Lucasfilm is digging into a rich treasure trove of unused (and underused) ideas created for previous projects.

"We also have this backlog of characters," Scanlan continued. "A lot of the characters that we built for all of the films either didn't make it to the final cut, because that's just the way that the film process happens, or that they are seen so momentarily that there is this wonderful second opportunity to bring back some of the characters that we've made and bring them to this new storyline in a more, shall we say, integrated way."

Cassian Andor, Star Wars

Credit: Lucasfilm

Thanks to the success of Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian (Season 1 is now streaming), the floodgates are now open for all kinds of live-action Star Wars stories on the small screen. Fans of the galaxy far, far away will continue to pay for access to these shows, so long as the production values remain solid and on par with what they've come to expect from big screen outings.

"I think it's going to be tremendous," Scanlan said. "I find that it's a second opportunity for everything that we've made, plus the opportunity of moving TV along, in a sense, at what will not at all be diminished as far as the level of quality, the level of things that we are going to try and achieve."

Cassian Andor Rogue One

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

There's no word on when the series will arrive on Disney+. While filming was said to be kicking off this year, the current pandemic has thrown all sorts of Hollywood schedules out of whack.

Stephen Schiff and Tony Gilroy are showrunning. Gilroy co-wrote Rogue One. Aside from Luna, the only other character we known about is Alan Tudyk's jail-broken Imperial droid, K-2SO.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: disney plus
Tag: Cassian Andor
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Tag: Diego Luna

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker