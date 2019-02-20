Latest Stories

Pixar Kitbull via official YouTube 2019
Pixar's Kitbull short will leave your animal-loving heart in the junkyard
What does fandom's ultimate online destination look like?
A Wizard of Oz-inspired series will be clicking its heels and flying to TV screens
How The Umbrella Academy brought Pogo the monkey butler to life
Casting: Batwoman casts Kate Kane's dad; Utopia adds Rainn Wilson and Cory Michael Smith

James Comtois
Feb 20, 2019

Mere weeks after pinning down Kate Kane’s enemy, the recently greenlit pilot for Batwoman has now found her father. Sources familiar with the situation have confirmed to SYFY WIRE that Dougray Scott has been cast as Batwoman’s father in the latest addition to The CW’s Arrowverse

Scott will play Jacob Kane, a former military colonel who has a serious issue with Batman. Through his private security company, Jacob plans to make the Dark Knight irrelevant and obsolete. But his disdain for vigilantes will no doubt cause friction between him and Gotham’s newest masked hero…which would be fine, if they weren’t related (unbeknownst to him). 

Earlier this month it was announced that Rachel Skarsten had landed the role of Batwoman’s chief foe Alice

Played by Ruby Rose and unveiled in the Arrowverse’s latest Elseworlds crossover event, Batwoman/Kate Kane is the first gay lead character of a live-action superhero series. The pilot is written by Caroline Dries and directed by Marcos Siega.

Rainn Wilson

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Rainn Wilson has been cast as a has-been virologist in Amazon’s adaptation of the British series Utopia.  

Per a report from TVLine, Wilson will play Michael Stearns, a once promising virologist who’s now lost his edge and ignored within the scientific community. When a deadly flu virus breaks out nationally, Michael offers his expertise, and realizes he’s landed in the middle of something much bigger.

The Office and Super star will co-lead the series opposite Sasha Lane, who plays Jessica Hyde. Per Deadline, Dan Byrd (Heroes) and Cory Michael Smith (Edward Nygma/The Riddler on Gotham) have also been cast as co-stars today. 

Utopia centers around a group of young adults who are being hunted down by a shadowy organization called The Network after they discover a graphic novel that predicts the future. Here’s the trailer for the original British series:

 

Yeah, it looks…pretty strange. Well, Gillian Flynn of Gone Girl and Sharp Objects fame is writing the pilot for Amazon, so that’s sure to make this American adaptation less dark and creepy... right?

(Via TVLine)

