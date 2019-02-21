Casting: Caity Lotz returns as Black Canary; Skylar Astin joins Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist; more

Caity Lotz will be returning to The CW's DC Universe. The actress first played Sara Lance, better known as Black Canary, on Arrow before jumping ship to Legends of Tomorrow. Now, Entertainment Weekly has word that she'll return to the show where it all started.

Lotz will appear in Arrow's seventh season in an episode titled “Lost Canary.” There aren't any details about how Lotz will factor into this episode, though Katie Cassidy Rodgers will also appear as Black Siren. Rodgers took to Instagram to share a photo of her, Lotz, and the current Black Canary, Dinah Drake.

Lotz hasn't exactly been a stranger to Arrow lately, either. She appeared in the series' 150th episode, as well as the Season 6 finale. Still, showrunner Beth Schwartz also shared her excitement about the news on Twitter.

"Lost Canary" will air sometime this summer. A different iteration of Birds of Prey will hitting the big screen next year, featuring the return of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.

(via EW)

Next up, a Pitch Perfect alum has joined the new music-based series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. Per a report from The Wrap, Skylar Astin has been cast opposite Jane Levy, who will play the eponymous Zoey in the musical dramedy.

In the series, Zoey is a smart, socially awkward girl who is suddenly able to hear the innermost thoughts of people around her as songs and big musical numbers that they perform just for her. Astin will play her best friend Max, an aspiring ladies man.

Former Glee star Alex Newell will also join the cast as Max, Zoey's laid-back neighbor.

Ghostbusters director Paul Feig was originally going to direct the pilot but dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. Instead, Richard Shepard will helm the episode, while Feig will serve as executive producer.

(via The Wrap)

Speaking of musical dramedies, the upcoming Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene has found two of its leads. Deadline reports that Johnny Beauchamp (Penny Dreadful) and Julia Chan (Saving Hope) have landed lead roles in the new music-centric series.

Beauchamp will play Jorge Lopez, a bodega worker who moonlights as a drag queen with aspirations of Broadway. Chan will portray Pepper Smith, a New York party girl with an Andy Warhol-like influence.

They'll join Riverdale star Ashleigh Murray, whose songstress Josie McCoy will be bridging the gap between the two series.

(via Deadline)