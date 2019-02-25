Latest Stories

Gaming: Resident Evil Switch-ing; Final Fantasy pre-orders; more
Development: Escape Room 2 a go; NASA launches new series; more
Comics: Usagi Yojimbo coming to IDW; Spider-Man/Deadpool ending at 50
Objects in Space 2/25/19: A long time coming
Casting: The Expanse expands; Locke & Key locks down key new member; more

James Comtois
Feb 25, 2019

As The Expanse gets a new home on Amazon Prime Video, it's also getting new cast members. Deadline is reporting that the transplanted sci-fi drama has added Rosa Gilmore, Keon Alexander, and Jess Salgueiro in recurring roles for its upcoming fourth season. 

Gilmore (The Handmaid’s Tale) will play Lucia Mazur, a trained medic and Belter refugee who, like many other refugees, has staked a claim to a new planet similar to Earth on the other side of the Ring Gates. Meanwhile, Alexander (Tyrant) plays a charismatic Belter faction leader, while Salgueiro (Mouthpiece) will recur as a cynical corporate security officer.

The three new actors join a cast that includes Steven Strait, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Dominique Tipper, Cas Anvar, Wes Chatham, Frankie Adams, and Thomas Jane.

Based on the best-selling series of books by James S.A. Corey (the pen name for Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck), The Expanse follows humanity after it has colonized Mars and the asteroid belt, and now Earth, Mars and the Belt are at odds.

The show’s first three seasons, which adapted the first three novels, aired on SYFY. Season 4 will air on Amazon Prime Video later this year and is expected to cover the fourth book, Cibola Burn.

Next, Locke & Key, the new Netflix series based on the dark fantasy comic book by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, has just landed another cast member. Felix Mallard (Neighbors) has been cast in a recurring role on the upcoming series. According to Variety, which first broke the news, the star of the CBS comedy Happy Together will play Lucas Caravaggio, a charming teen from Matheson, whose exposure to magic leads to some serious complications.

Locke & Key centers around three siblings who move to their ancestral home after their father is brutally murdered. Once there, they discover the house contains magical keys that give them special powers. But of course, there’s a catch: an evil demon also wants those keys, and you can bet that it will stop at nothing to get them. 

Mallard joins a cast that includes Petrice Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Darby Stanchfield, Sherri Saum, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, and Asha Bromfield.

Netflix has ordered 10 hourlong episodes for the first season.

Finally, HBO's outer-space comedy Avenue 5 has added another cast member to its ranks. Deadline reports that Nikki Amuka-Bird has been cast as Rav Mulcair, the Earth-based head of Judd Mission Control.

While Rav is extremely intelligent, she finds herself constantly frustrated with her lack of control. She's also harboring some serious guilt over sending her two best friends into space in an attempt to fix their failing marriage.

Amuka-Bird previously had recurring roles on the dystopian detective drama Hard Sun and the Idris Elba-starring detective series Luther, as well as a one-off appearance in Doctor Who. The actress will join the previously announced Hugh Laurie, Zach Woods, and Frozen's Josh Gad.

The series comes from Veep creator Armando Iannucci and is described as a workplace comedy set largely on a cruise ship in deep space. 

