Lizzy Caplan Castle Rock
Credit: Hulu
Tag: TV
Lizzy Caplan stabs at Annie Wilkes' origin in first look at Castle Rock S2 home release

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Jan 17, 2020

Come float with us as we return to Hulu for Season 2 of Castle Rock, which arrives on digital platforms next week.

Melding the various literary works of Stephen King, the TV series created by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason brought in acting heavyweights like Lizzy Caplan (Cloverfield) and Tim Robbins (The Shawshank Redemption) for its sophomore outing in the fictional Maine town that seems to be the epicenter of weird sh** going down in the world.

With the purchase of Season 2, you'll receive all 10, one-hour episodes, as well as bonus materials like the Annie Wilkes: Mother of Sorrow featurette. Oh, what's that? You want to see an exclusive snippet from that special content right now? Well, ok, here you go, but just know that SYFY WIRE does not cover the medical costs for any broken ankles you may sustain from Caplan's unhinged take on Ms. Wilkes of Misery. And yes, the word "cockadoody" is mentioned at least once...

"One of the most amazing things about Stephen King books is that the films sort of mean as much to his fans as the books," Caplan told SYFY WIRE in October. "Especially on Castle Rock, they really marry those two things — the things we know from the films and the things we know from the books. So I personally, if I were a viewer of the new Annie Wilkes story, I would feel ripped off if it didn't have even a couple of shades of what Kathy Bates did so perfectly."

“Author Stephen King has given us such an abundance of iconic characters and extraordinary stories. Castle Rock is a celebration of his remarkable literary accomplishments. Whether you know King’s work or have never read any of his stories, Castle Rock will keep you at the edge of your seat from start to finish,” said Rosemary Markson, WBHE Senior Vice President, TV Marketing in a statement about the home release. "The series is beautifully shot, with high production values and superb acting performances. It’s a series you won’t want to miss.”

Paul Sparks, Barkhad Abdi, Abdi Howlwadaag, Yusra Warsama, and Matthew Alan also star in the second season.

Season 2 of Castle Rock arrives on digital platforms (Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play, Vudu, PlayStation, Xbox, and more) next Tuesday, Jan. 21. The second season won't be available on DVD and Blu-Ray formats until Tuesday, May 19.

