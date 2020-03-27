WIRE Buzz: Castlevania renewed for S4; Ryan Gosling boards The Hail Mary; The Main Event trailer

A well-reviewed Netflix anime that also happens to be one of the best video game adaptations ever is sticking around a little longer — even without its most famous vampire. Castlevania, which recently debuted its third season from Powerhouse Animation Studios and writer Warren Ellis, has officially been renewed for a fourth season at the streamer.

Netflix confirmed the news with a short video clip from the third season:

The third season of the show saw vampire hunter Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage) and magician/Speaker Sypha Belnades (Alejandra Reynoso) going on a separate adventure from their ex-teammate (and Dracula's son) Alucard (James Callis). Vampirism hasn't yet been snuffed out and monsters walk the night, so there'll be plenty left for everyone to do when the fourth season picks up, Dracula or no Dracula.

Next, the latest book from The Martian's Andy Weir has been snapped up for a movie deal pre-publication and it's already attracting some A-list talent. The Hail Mary, a solo space trip from an astronaut with some twists, turns, and similarities to The Martian's problem solving, isn't set to come out until Spring 2021. However, that's not stopping the studios.

Deadline reports that MGM is looking to acquire The Hail Mary in a seven-figure deal that would see Ryan Gosling producing and playing the lead role. Gosling recently showed his space-faring chops with the Neil Armstrong biopic First Man, so he's ready to go back up there.

Other details are scarce considering that the book, coming from Random House, will publish next spring.

Finally, the idea of a sports movie where a kid gets super good at a sport through magical means gets a lot different when that sport is wrestling. In fact, in the upcoming Netflix film The Main Event, that premise just seems to be a highly specific superhero origin story.

Leo Thompson (Seth Carr) finds a magical lucha mask and gets super strong...like Superman strong, not John Cena strong. It's Like Mike meets Shazam but at a cage match. His grandmother (Tichina Arnold) and, y'know, super strength helps him achieve his WWE dreams in the Jay Karas-directed film.

Take a look at its first trailer:

Video of Watch the trailer for “The Main Event” premiering on Netflix April 10

Kid Chaos is even a great superhero name — even if he's only really giving super-wedgies to bullies. The cast also includes Adam Pally, Ken Marino, and real-life wrestlers Kofi Kingston, The Miz, and Sheamus.

The Main Event hits Netflix on April 10.