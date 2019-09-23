Latest Stories

Hawkeye #5
Tag: Fangrrls
Kate Bishop is no one's sidekick
Banjo Kazooie
Tag: Fangrrls
With Banjo and Kazooie in Smash, a reminder that Kazooie does all the work
Walking Dead Hero
Tag: TV
Millions of Chinese zombies rise in Wesley Chu's Walking Dead novel, Typhoon
Castle Rock Season Two screenshot
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Castle Rock returns in S2 trailer; Atari finds retro gaming service; more
Cat Cosplay
More info i
Credit: @Cat_Cosplay on Twitter
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Comics
Tag: Games
Tag: Features

Cat cosplay will affirm your faith in the world [Ep. 102]

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Sep 23, 2019

The world is a tough place to live right now, with political turmoil, environmental chaos, and the endless minor inconveniences over everyday life. We all have vices to indulge when it gets a bit too overwhelming, some more gentle and legal than others. We here at SYFY WIRE indulge in guilty pleasure horror films, buy comic books, and spend a few minutes (or hours) flicking through the Cat Cosplay Twitter account.

And we're not the only ones — the Washington State-based kitty account boasts over 168,000 followers, all of whom hunger for the exact thing the title promises: cats in cosplay. (It's also delivered by our Cospets series!)

The account certainly delivers, and to learn more about how these incredible costumes and scenes are constructed, we spoke to the human proprietor of @Cat_Cosplay on this new episode of The Fandom Files.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google Play Music here.

To contact us about the podcast — or to nominate yourself or someone else as a future guest! — feel free to drop us an e-mail or tweet at us. And if you like what you hear, please be sure to give us FIVE STARS and review us on iTunes!

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Comics
Tag: Games
Tag: Features
Tag: The Fandom Files
Tag: cosplay

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: