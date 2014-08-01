Latest Stories

Catch up on every Marvel easter egg before seeing Guardians of the Galaxy

Trent Moore
Aug 1, 2014

In addition to all the more obvious nods to future movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is bursting at the seams with awesome easter eggs. Let's get caught up before seeing Guardians of the Galaxy this weekend?

The folks at MTV have put together an ambitious, 12+ minute clip that highlights just about every sneaky easter egg hidden in every Marvel movie. Well, every movie except for Captain America: Winter Soldier and Guardians of the Galaxy. Hey, canât get 'em all in there.

From subtle soundtrack nods to blink-and-youâll-miss-them bits that will likely play a major role in future films, theyâve done a remarkable job of recapping Phase I and the first bit of Phase II. We already knew a lot of these before heading in, but a few of the smaller ones even turned out to be news to us. More than anything, this will give you a newfound respect for the amount of vision and foresight in place from the very start.

Plus, there were even more winks toward comic writers than we'd noticed the first time around. Hey, they might not be getting much cash in the deal, but at least they're getting a micro-cameo. Right?

Check out the full breakdown below and let us know what you learned:

