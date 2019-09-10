WIRE Buzz: Cats goes behind the surreal scenes; Hanna gets fresh recruits; more

Being a cat has never looked so intriguing.

Tom Hooper's much-talked-about big-screen adaptation of Cats is sauntering onto the big screen this December, which brings a longtime Broadway staple together with brand-new, state-of-the-art digital fur technology. While we got a glimpse of the much-discussed trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, this new featurette, released on the film's official YouTube channel, shows a snippet of what it was like on set when a bunch of performers pretend to be... well, cats. It turns out, it was a very exciting proposition for those involved.

You can get a look inside the world of Cats for yourself right here:

Video of CATS - Behind the Scenes

"If you told me I was gonna get to be a cat, for work," says Taylor Swift (Bombalurina), before adding an elated "What?!" This same sentiment is echoed by co-stars Idris Elba, James Corden, and Jennifer Hudson, who talk about how everyone was able to feed off one another and become their characters — even when they were wearing nothing but mo-cap suits.

Cats will open everywhere in theaters on Dec. 20. And, true to character, it's going up against Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Because cats truly do not care.

(h/t io9)

Dermot Mulroney (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Next up, Hanna is beefing up its cast for Season 2.

The Amazon series, which blends high-stakes action with a coming-of-age drama, has added five to its upcoming second season. Dermot Mulroney (American Horror Story), Anthony Welsh (Black Mirror), Severine Howell-Meri (Casualty) and Cherelle Skeete (Doctors) along with newcomer Gianna Kiehl have all signed on. They'll join Season 1 stars Mireille Enos and Esmé Creed-Miles, who plays the titular Hanna, a teenage girl with extraordinary abilities as she fights to free herself from the clutches of the evil Utrax organization.

From the sound of things, our hero will have her work cut out for her this year, with the newcomers all being cast in adversarial positions. Mulroney will play John Carmichael, a mentor to Enos' CIA agent Marissa Wiegler, with Welsh playing Leo Garner, whose job is to indoctrinate new trainees. Skeete will play Terri Miller, who's crucial in trainee cultivation, while Howell-Meri and Kiehl will play members of a 'wolf-pack' of female recruits.

The series is written by David Farr, who also co-wrote the film, and will be stepping into the director's chair this season for a couple of episodes. Hanna Season 2 is currently in production in the U.K. and France.

(via Deadline)

Cassandra Jean Amell and Stephen Amell (Photo by Phillip Chin/Getty Images)

Speaking of new cast members, Roswell, New Mexico has added another player for its sophomore season.

Cassandra Jean Amell has been cast as Louise in The CW drama, an alien who's seeking refuge in Roswell, circa 1974 — the year of the actual alleged incident. While a pacifist by nature, Louise finds herself separated from her kids, and has her nature challenged after being faced with a decidedly unwelcoming clan of Earthlings. The series has previously flashed back to 1947 before, but Amell's casting suggests it could become a regular feature throughout Season 2.

Amell, of course, is no stranger to The CW. She played Nora Fries in both Supergirl and Arrow in last year's "Elseworlds" crossover. She's also married to Arrow star Stephen Amell.

Season 2 of Roswell, New Mexico is expected to premiere sometime in 2020.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)