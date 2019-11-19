Latest Stories

The new Star Wars YA novel Force Collector nearly spoiled The Rise of Skywalker
Shippers ahoy! Star Wars' Oscar Isaac says Poe brings a ‘sexual element’ to every relationship
Cats’ second trailer offers more campy catnip for fans but finally gets to the plot
His Dark Materials Discussion: 'The Spies' plays with the source material for a huge reveal
Cats' second trailer offers more campy catnip for fans but finally gets to the plot

Jacob Oller
Nov 19, 2019

The internet seems to have only just recovered from the first baffling trailer to the furry, freaky Cats when the Andrew Lloyd Webber stage adaptation dropped another sneak peek on its unsuspecting audience. It's still strange, it's still a lot of animal-human hybrid CGI on respected actors like Idris Elba, Judi Dench, and Ian McKellen, and it's finally getting to the plot. A little bit.

For Cats newcomers, it's probably a lot to take in all at once. Why are Taylor Swift, James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, and Jason Derulo all singing and dancing as felines? Why are they sometimes wearing clothes? Well, the second trailer to writer/director Tom Hooper's take on the musical phenomenon (itself inspired by T.S. Eliot's 1939 Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats) started answering some of the pressing questions brought up by a world in which a character is named Rum Tum Tugger.

Take a look:

As Dench's character explains in voiceover — and the trailer finalizes in text — the film is about a competition among cats to find the one that deserves a new life, reborn in the "Heaviside Layer." Just read our explainer. There's a ball, there's a bad guy cat, and there's lots of choreography. It's not unlike The Hunger Games, except for the fact that it's just a bunch of anthropomorphic cats singing and dancing. The film also stars dancer Francesca Hayward in he big-screen debut as the lead cat.

Cats will boggle everyone's mind when it takes the big screen by storm on Dec. 20.

