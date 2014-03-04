Catwoman slinks down the runway in these Gotham-inspired designer outfits

Last month, we showed you some elegant Star Wars-themed gowns from Rodarte's New York Fashion Week event. Now dynamic Big Apple fashion duo the Blonds -- David Blond and Phillipe Blond - strike back with their comic-book-inspired fall and winter 2014 collection displayed at the same New York Fashion Week. Conjured up from costumes painted on by Catwoman in comics, movies and the iconic TV show Batman, the Blonds' upcoming line of gowns, jackets and leggings would blend right into the criminal jungle of Gotham City. Black boots, sexy bodysuits, spikes, whips, stiletto heels and spangled smiles helped depict some of Gotham's most notorious villains like the Joker, Poison Ivy and the Riddler.

"This is a collection we wanted to do for some time now," designer David Blond told Billboard. "Selina Kyle (Catwoman) is a strong, powerful woman who was both sexy and smart."

Hike up your sweatpants and take a stroll through this sleek lineup of high fashion ... Gotham-style!

(Via Fashionably Geek)