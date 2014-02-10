Celebrate 50 years of Beatlemania in these 14 Silver-Age comic-book covers

Fifty years ago this past weekend, Beatlemania first erupted in America when 73 million people tuned in to CBS's The Ed Sullivan Show at 8 p.m. on Feb. 9, 1964, to hear a new pop band called the Beatles. It was the first live performance on American soil by the mop-headed musicians from Liverpool, and the 700 lucky members of the audience that legendary night went mad.

Nearly half of all U.S. household owning TV sets at the time were fixated on their boob tubes, a shocking figure by any definition. John, Paul, George and Ringo opened with “All My Loving” to the din of insane screams from rabid teenage girls in the crowd. The Beatles mesmerized everyone next with McCartney singing “Till There Was You,” then wrapped up the first set with “She Loves You.”

After a riddling impressionist performance by future Bat-villain Frank Gorshin, acrobats Wells & the Four Fays, the comedy of McCall & Brill and Broadway star Georgia Brown and the cast of “Oliver!”, the Beatles sang two more hits, “I Saw Her Standing There” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand” to close out their historic concert.

The effect on American pop culture was pretty seismic, so it's no surprise that the influence of the Fab Four would extend into the comic-book world, with everyone from the Thing to Batman getting in on the action. Celebrate the anniversary of that magical evening with these 14 Silver Age comic-book covers inspired by the crazy pop-culture bomb called the Beatles.