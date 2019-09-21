Latest Stories

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4
Celebrate Batman Day the Fortnite Way: play Batman in game til October 6th

SYFY WIRE Staff
Sep 21, 2019

Happy Batman Day! Today marks DC's fifth year of dedicating a whole day to the Caped Crusader, and it's a special one for yet another reason: this year is the 80th anniversary of the hero's debut at DC. So, a lot is in the works for Bat-fans, including real live Bat symbols being beamed across thirteen cities, from New York to Los Angeles, Tokyo and more. But that doesn't mean Batman is limiting his reach to the material world, fans of Fortnite can now celebrate on their own Batman-verse Bat plane of existence as everyone's favorite Dark Knight rapels into Fortnite from now through October 6th. 

DC attributes this crossover event to a Rift Zone bringing Gotham City to Fortnite, but whatever the reason, it looks like a whole Wayne mansion full of fun. Here's a look at the "Batman Grapnel Gun" and "Explosive Batarang" that you, as Batman, can wield to save Gotham: 

10BR_BlackMonday_BatarangGrapple_NewsHeader_5d854fd8524704.82754101

DC/ Fortnite

The Batman Caped Crusader Pack, featuring these items as well as the Batman Comic Book outfit and the Dark Knight Movie outfit, will be available in the Fortnite store until October 6th. 

Oh, but would you rather be Catwoman? (Who woudn't want to be Catwoman?) She's there too: 

10BR_BlackMondayF_MOTD_5d854f031621d8.34624730

DC/Fortnite

So, whether you hurry on out to see a Bat signal at 8 PM tonight, or stay in and save Gotham yourself, we at SYFY wish you a very happy Batman Day. Til next year: same Bat Time, same Bat Channel. 

 

 

 

 

