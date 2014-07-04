Latest Stories

7-4CapLead.jpg

Celebrate Independence Day with 17 super-patriotic Captain America comics covers

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Jul 4, 2014

If you're a comic-book fan, the Fourth of July and the Sentinel of Liberty probably go hand in hand.

The United States is now well over 200 years old, and Captain America's been with us for more than seven decades' worth of our country's lifespan. His presence as a hero, and a symbol of the American way, is now an indelible part of American patriotism, particularly since he's become a movie icon as a well as a comic-book star. These days it's hard to think about American icons without including Captain Steve Rogers among the ranks.

There are many ways to celebrate Independence Day, from fireworks to frankfurters, banners to beers, but here at Blastr we can't have a good time without bringing Cap into the mix. So this year we thought we'd celebrate Captain America in one of the simplest ways possible: by revisiting some of his most iconic patriotic comic-book covers, ranging from his very first adventure to the present day. Check out the covers we chose -- featuring the work of everyone from Jack Kirby to Steve McNiven -- in the gallery below, and have a happy Fourth.

(All information via the Grand Comics Database)

7-4Cap1.jpg
Captain America Comics #1 (March, 1941)Cover by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby
7-4Cap2.jpg
Captain America's Bicentennial Battles (September, 1976)Cover by Jack Kirby, Marie Severin, and...
7-4Cap3.jpg
Captain America Annual #6 (1982)Cover by Ron Wilson and John Beatty
7-4Cap4.jpg
Captain America #109 (January, 1969)Cover by Jack Kirby
7-4Cap5.jpg
Captain America #222 (June, 1978)Cover by Ernie Chan
7-4Cap6.jpg
Captain America #250 (October, 1980)Cover by John Byrne
7-4Cap7.jpg
Captain America #284 (August, 1983)Cover by Mike Zeck
7-4Cap8.jpg
Captain America #383 (March, 1991)Cover by Ron Lim
7-4Cap9.jpg
Captain America #444 (October, 1995)Cover by Ron Garney
7-4Cap10.jpg
Captain America #454 (August, 1996)Cover by Ron Garney
7-4Cap11.jpg
Captain America #40 (April, 2001)Cover by Dan Jurgens
7-4Cap12.jpg
Captain America (Marvel Knights) #1 (June, 2002)Cover by John Cassaday
7-4Cap13.jpg
Captain America (Marvel Knights) #6 (December, 2002)Cover by John Cassaday
7-4Cap14.jpg
Captain America #34 (March, 2008)Variant Cover by Alex Ross
7-4Cap15.jpg
Captain America #601 (September, 2009)Variant Cover by Marko Djurdjevic
7-4Cap16.jpg
Captain America #616 (May 2011)Variant Cover by Steve Epting
7-4Cap17.jpg
Captain America #19 (December, 2012)Cover by Steve Epting
Tag: Captain America
Tag: fourth of july

