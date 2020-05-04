Celebrate May the Fourth and the end of The Clone Wars [Jabba the Pod 2.19]

After 12 years and two unexpected returns, Star Wars: The Clone Wars has ended. Not just that — it has ended on its own terms, and in a beautifully poetic way.

It is fitting that this long journey (and war) comes to a close on May the Fourth, a day that has now become a Star Wars holiday simply because of how it sounds when you say it.

Our heroes over on Jabba the Pod (Brian Silliman, Caitlin Busch, and Matt Romano) are celebrating the day and the finale. They are also getting back to their own drama in the galaxy far, far away, and uncovering their own phantom menace at long last. Who sent that mysterious force message to Matt, saying he must leave the others behind when he went to Ryloth? Who is behind Y1-RZZ's erratic actions? Why exactly is Brian a "disgraced" former Jedi in the first place?

It's time for answers, as well as fun-filled romp! Listen to latest episode of Jabba the Pod below (or wherever you get your podcasts) and May the Fourth be with you.

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on RadioPublic.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.