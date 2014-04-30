Latest Stories

hoskinsheader.jpg

Celebrate the life of Bob Hoskins by remembering 8 of his best genre roles

The man who starred in Who Framed Roger Rabbit? and Hook has passed.

As you may have heard, Robert William "Bob" Hoskins Jr. died yesterday, the 29th of April, 2014, following a battle with pneumonia. He was 71 years old and had recently retired from acting after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2011.

Hoskins leaves behind  his wife of 30 years, Linda, and children Alex, Sarah, Rosa and Jack. In a joint statement following Hoskins' passing, his family said, "Bob died peacefully at hospital last night surrounded by family, following a bout of pneumonia. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time and thank you for your messages of love and support." 

In addition to his family, Hoskins leaves behind an acting legacy that stretches over four decades. Very luckily for all of us, Hoskins was often given to taking on roles in genre film and television. And, wow, was he great at it.

So let's take a look at a few of his most well-known roles and celebrate one of the best actors we've ever had.

hoskinsbrazil.jpg
Brazil (1985)Terry Gilliam's work has always been pretty left of center, but this technocratic...
hoskinsrabbit.jpg
Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)Back to the Future be damned -- Who Framed Roget Rabbit is director...
hoskinshook.jpg
Hook (1991)You might think that, with big-name scenery chewers like Dustin Hoffman and Robin...
hoskinsmario.jpg
Super Mario Bros. (1993)The only thing stranger than this bizarre adaptation of Nintendo's mascot,...
hoskinslostworld.jpg
The Lost World (2001)Speaking of dinosaurs, Hoskins found himmself in a much better adaptation with...
hoskinsdoomsday.jpg
Doomsday (2008)This film, which borrow pretty heavily from both Mad Max and Escape from New York,...
hoskinsneverland.jpg
Neverland (2011)Twenty years after the first time he played Smee, Hoskins put the ol' pirate hat...
hoskinssnowwhite.jpg
Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)Hoskins' final performance came in the form of Muir, a blind...
