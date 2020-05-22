Celebrating The Empire Strikes Back and the wonder of Mando's Volume [Jabba the Pod 2.22]

We'll be honest, we thought one thing more than any other while we were watching the incredible shooting stage known as "the volume" in action during the fourth episode of The Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

We want one.

Using the general idea of digital projection pioneered in the 1933 King Kong, fused with green screen technology and a gaming engine that renders in real-time, this state-of-the-art filming stage has started to fulfill the vision that George Lucas had many years ago. He said that one day, we'll be able to shoot these things in our garage — it is clear that the effects magic on The Mandalorian brought everyone much closer to that reality.

Our heroes on Jabba the Pod (Matt Romano, Caitlin Busch, and Brian Silliman) marvel at the newly revealed technology, and also celebrate 40 years of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in their latest episode. Listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts.

