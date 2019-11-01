Genre costumed celebs outdo themselves this Halloween, but Heidi Klum reigns again

Seemingly every Halloween, Heidi Klum manages to outdo herself, while further solidifying her status as the Celebrity Queen of Halloween (the actual queen was announced yesterday).

Yes, that's the supermodel in question in the photo above, in all her alien glory, along with husband Tom Kaulitz, at Klum's 20th Annual Halloween party at Cathédrale last night in New York City. And yes, she's got a better costume than everyone else at the party, and likely in the world, and perhaps even the galaxy. Granted, it's good to have a healthy Halloween budget for such undertakings.

Klum's Halloween antics are well documented throughout the last 20 years or so, with elaborate takes on Shrek, Michael Jackson's "Thriller" werewolf, and even a flesh-ripped corpse, straight out of Hellraiser! But as you can see in her many posts detailing the extensive make-up and prosthetics involved, perhaps this year's alien is the topper. As they say, 12-plus hours of teammwork makes the dream work...

Of course, Klum wasn't the only celeb to get into the Halloween spirit, as many of our favorite genre properties were well represented. Like Ariana Grande, who looked to The Twilight Zone's "Eye of the Beholder" episode for inspiration...

Or Kylie Jenner, who channeled the ever wholesome Disney character Ariel from The Little Mermaid...

If Klum is the undisputed Celebrity Queen of Halloween, perhaps sitting next to her should be LeBron James, who already goes by "King," and pulled off a pretty darn good LeDward Scissorhands...

Hard to argue that Cardi B's Poison Ivy isn't "MONEY IVY" though...

What do you think Edgar Wright, Alfonso (Cuarón) Of The Dead and Shaun (aka Simon Pegg as Jack Torrance) were discussing? Candy?

While it's not surprising that anyone would be a Hocus Pocus fan this time of year, Kelly Clarkson's dedication to her Winifred Sanderson costume was truly spellbinding...

Nicki Minaj's Harley Quinn apparently hasn't seen Joker yet, or she couldn't possibly look this comfortable...

Don't be mad at Ashley Graham's "knocked up" Jessica Rabbit, she was just drawn that way...

And while some might argue that Elvis isn't genre (while others might argue he's still alive and walking amongst us, zombie style), there's no arguing that Jason Momoa enjoys Halloween...

Hopefully you enjoyed it too! Let us know what your favorite costume of the year was in the comments below!