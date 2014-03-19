Cersei is bent on revenge in new Game of Thrones S4 trailer (+ lots of new footage)

Winter is Coming Game of Thrones is coming, and HBO has released a brand-new trailer for its hit fantasy series’s upcoming fourth season.

So, how’s this new trailer? In one little word, it's EPIC. OK, that wasn't so little, but you'll forgive us for waxing excited.

This latest Thrones season-four trailer debuted last night on the Facebook Live event that celebrated the red-carpet premiere.

It also features a really cool cover song of “The Devil Inside” (which is now stuck playing in our heads), performed by London Grammar and — surprisingly enough — also features a bucketload of brand-new footage sprinkled all over. Lots and lots of it.

Also, stick around right until the very end for an intensely dramatic scene featuring everyone's favorite tow-headed siblings.

“Sooner or later, Cersei always gets what she wants.” Dark wings, dark words, my friends.

The fourth season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO on April 6. Are you ready to man the Wall?

(via Winter Is Coming)