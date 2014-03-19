Latest Stories

Hilary Swank
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Hilary Swank going Away for Netflix; Chris Evans' Infinite sets finite date; more
Kevin Smith Behind the Panel Daredevil
Tag: Videos
Behind the Panel: Kevin Smith and Jimmy Palmiotti on Marvel Knights: Daredevil
Thanos Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Movies
Joe Russo's first openly gay character in the MCU won't be the last
Agents of SHIELD Season 6
Tag: TV
The hunt for Fitz takes a deep-space twist in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. extended preview
SansaandSnow.jpg

Cersei is bent on revenge in new Game of Thrones S4 trailer (+ lots of new footage)

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Mar 19, 2014

Winter is Coming Game of Thrones is coming, and HBO has released a brand-new trailer for its hit fantasy series’s upcoming fourth season.

So, how’s this new trailer? In one little word, it's EPIC. OK, that wasn't so little, but you'll forgive us for waxing excited.

This latest Thrones season-four trailer debuted last night on the Facebook Live event that celebrated the red-carpet premiere.

It also features a really cool cover song of “The Devil Inside” (which is now stuck playing in our heads), performed by London Grammar and — surprisingly enough — also features a bucketload of brand-new footage sprinkled all over. Lots and lots of it.

Also, stick around right until the very end for an intensely dramatic scene featuring everyone's favorite tow-headed siblings.

“Sooner or later, Cersei always gets what she wants.” Dark wings, dark words, my friends.

The fourth season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO on April 6. Are you ready to man the Wall?

(via Winter Is Coming)

Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: HBO

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: