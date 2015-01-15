Latest Stories

The Night King Game of Thrones Season 7
Tag: TV
Game of Thrones showrunners explain origins of Night King, aka 'Death'
The Princess Bride
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: The Princess Bride goes to Broadway; Wild Seed sprouts at Amazon; more
Us hero
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 3/26/19: Who are you people?
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Tag: Movies
Dream Casting: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
10750393_741393175929356_4146295388151186292_o.png

The CGI zombie apocalypse arrives in stunning horror short film Isolated

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jan 15, 2015

Over the decades, we’ve seen a boatload of zombie movies and television shows — but not many have tried to create an undead apocalypse using only CGI. Enter Isolated.

This creepy little five-minute short film follows a man who stumbles out of a taxi wreck only to realize he’s stepped out into a city seemingly overrun with zombies. The CGI adds a bizarre, disconnected feel to the whole thing that makes it (even more) unsettling. It’s hyper-realistic, and the creators did an excellent job with the visuals.

The short film was directed and co-written by Tomas Vergara, with Manuel Vergara also pulling some writing duties. It was produced by Ian Mery.

Check out the short below, but be warned — you’ll definitely want to see more once these five short minutes fade to black:

(Via Sploid)

Tag: zombies

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: Robert Kirkman
The Walking Dead Morgan James
Robert Kirkman foretells a Walking Dead future without zombies
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: zombies
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 Rocket Raccoon Baby Groot
So-called 'zombie raccoons' are back, unlikely to be out for revenge
Christian Long
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Black Summer
Tag: netflix
Black Summer
Netflix's Z Nation prequel, Black Summer, set to fill that Walking Dead void
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 6
Tag: Santa Clarita Diet
Tag: netflix
Santa Clarita Diet Season 3 Drew Barrymore Timothy Olyphant
Santa Clarita Diet: Immortality and rotting Nazi meat abound in full Season 3 trailer
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1