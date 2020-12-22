Chadwick Boseman's final appearances as Black Panther to come in Marvel's 'What If...?' series on Disney+

Though Chadwick Boseman tragically died over the summer, his involvement with the Marvel Cinematic Universe does not end with Avengers: Endgame. Speaking with Emmy Magazine, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the Black Panther actor recorded lines for the upcoming What If...? series coming to Disney+ next summer. "He came in about four times and recorded numerous episodes," Feige revealed. "In hindsight, it's very moving."

Inspired by the comics of the same name, What If...? is an animated anthology that will explore alternate timelines within the MCU. Based on the trailer released during the special investor livestream, one of those storylines seems to revolve around a dimension in which T'Challa became Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill (played by Chris Pratt). Westworld's Jeffrey Wright hosts and narrates the show as Uatu the Watcher. "These are all sorts of stories we couldn't explore through live-action," Feige added.

Black Panther II reportedly plans to kick off production in summer 2021, but Marvel Studios will not recast the role of T'Challa or revive him with a digital double. According to Marvel, the sequel plans to continue its deep dive into "the incomparable world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film." Ryan Coogler returns to write and direct for the movie, which currently has a theatrical release date of July 8, 2022.

During his chat with Emmy Magazine, Feige also dropped some teasers for more Marvel shows like She-Hulk, describing the project as a "half-hour legal comedy." Tatiana Maslany (of Orphan Black fame) will play Jennifer Walters, with Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth returning to play Bruce Banner and the Abomination respectively.

For Moon Knight, Feige alluded to an almost Batman-esque vibe, stating: "It's been a while since we've had an action hero who jumps out of buildings and gets into fights." The Investor Day event didn't yield any updates about the series, although it has been reported that Oscar Isaac has been tapped to play Marc Spector, a wealthy hero who serves as a proxy for the moon god Khonshu. The adaptation won't shy away from Spector's mental health, Feige promised: "The mental illness is a unique aspect of the program."

Ms. Marvel, one of the upcoming shows that does have a sizzle reel of early footage for eager fans to view, is set to explore "a very fun story that's been popular in the comics," Feige said.

Touching on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the Marvel Studios boss characterized the Sam Wilson-Bucky Barnes mashup (coming March 2021) as "relatively grounded" and "more relevant and more poignant for our time."

And finally, we've got Loki, whose first trailer confirmed that Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief (the version that stole the Space Stone in Endgame) is getting a cushy new job with the Time Variance Authority. "Turning a whole show over to Tom has been a revelation. He carries every scene," Feige said. He went on to say that Hiddleston's scenes with Owen Wilson (playing TVA employee Mobius M. Mobius) are absolutely electric: "Seeing Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson sitting across the table from each other doing fifteen pages of dialogue is amazing."