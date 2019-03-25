Chambers: first look at Uma Thurman's Netflix horror show

Latest Stories

As if Netflix didn’t have enough horror series keeping fans up at night, the streaming service just released production photos from Uma Thurman’s upcoming horror show Chambers — and they won’t be helping anyone’s insomnia.

Thurman leads a stacked cast including Tony Goldwyn, Sivan Alyra Rose, Lilliya Reid, Nicholas Galitzine, Kyanna Simone Simpson, Lilli Kay, Sarah Mezzanotte, and newcomer Griffin Powell-Arcand. According to a release, the Leah Rachel-created show will be about a heart transplant patient who, after surviving a heart attack thanks to a mysterious donor’s death, finds herself embroiled in an increasingly spooky situation.

And of course, she begins taking on some of the aspects of her donor, like The Eye or The Hands of Orlac. Classic body part transplant horror. Now fans have a first look at the upcoming horror show.

Take a look:

Chambers_Production Still_1
Source: Netflix
Chambers_Production Still_2
Source: Netflix
Chambers_Production Still_3
Source: Netflix
Chambers_Production Still_4
Source: Netflix
Chambers_Production Still_5
Source: Netflix
Chambers_Production Still_6
Source: Netflix
Chambers_Production Still_7
Source: Netflix
Chambers_Production Still_8
Source: Netflix
That's at least one shower breakdown that horror fans can look forward to.

“Taking place in a mystic, New Age pocket of Arizona, Chambers is a psychological horror story that explores the different ways we metabolize trauma,” Rachel said of the show. “But what starts out as a grounded human story eventually pivots into something far more strange and f**ked up than you were expecting.” How will this poor girl’s heart turn towards evil? Well, quickly, if the show plans on fans sticking around long after the first episode.

Chambers starts peeling back its spooky layers when it hits Netflix on April 26.

