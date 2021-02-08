'We didn't know that would be it': Chance Perdomo recalls his last day on the 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' set

When a popular show gets canceled, it's not just the fans who have a hard time saying goodbye. The actors often don't get the chance to bid a proper farewell.

Chance Perdomo wishes he had a do-over for his final day on set of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The popular show was unexpectedly canceled last summer, and the final season of episodes debuted at the end of 2020. During an interview with SYFY WIRE about his new podcast The Cipher, Perdomo, who played Sabrina's cousin Ambrose Spellman on the adaptation of the Archie Comics title, admitted his last day filming the supernatural series didn't have much of a send-off, mainly because he expected to be returning for Season 5.

“We did 10 months shooting for each season of Sabrina. Toward the end of each season, everyone gets antsy to go home and see the family," he tells us. "I was one of the last people to leave, so I was itching to go. Had I known it was the last time, I would have taken it in a lot more."

The 24-year-old rising star, who will next be seen as Landon in the After sequels, After We Fell and After Ever Happy, shared one fun moment from his last day on set that involved the Swedish pop supergroup ABBA.

"When I heard, 'That’s a wrap for Chance Perdomo,' Michelle in the makeup department put on 'Take a Chance on Me' on the speakers and I went around high-fiving and fist-bumping everyone. It was lovely, but we didn’t know that would be it. So I look back and I don’t have too much memory of my final moments, because I thought I would be back in a second. There’s that saying from Winnie the Pooh, 'We didn’t know we were making memories. We were just having fun.'”

Perdomo says he would absolutely consider returning to Greendale if Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was ever revived. “It’d be interesting to explore Ambrose’s story once more," he says. "Whether it’s what happens after Sabrina or perhaps before, [like] what happened to get him under house arrest for trying to blow up the Vatican. I’d be interested in that. It would be fun.”

In this age of Peak Genre TV we're living in, it could happen. But while you wait for that, be sure to listen to Perdomo and The Witcher star Anya Chalotra in the smash hit podcast The Cipher, available from wherever you get your podcasts.