Latest Stories

TheAddamsFamily_Movies_November
Tag: Fangrrls
What The Addams Family teaches us about love and sex
Nightcrawler homecoming cover
Tag: Comics
Comics: Rob Liefeld introduces Aura; Chris Claremont writes Nightcrawler; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gets comic
episodeix
Tag: Movies
Star Wars Weekly: Episode IX wraps and TV spinoff rumors hit hyperdrive
Image May 2019 14
Tag: Comics
Image Comics single-issue solicitations for May 2019
walking dead carl chandler riggs

Chandler Riggs says The Walking Dead 'might’ve been better off recasting' if they didn't kill Carl

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Feb 22, 2019

The tumult surrounding the cast of AMC’s zombie groundbreaker The Walking Dead has led to a big shake-up over the past season, with Rick Grimes mysteriously departing the show not long after his son, Carl, was killed off. Rick actor Andrew Lincoln made his semi-exit decision himself and will return for a TWD TV movie trilogy, but Carl actor Chandler Riggs had less choice in the matter. The fallout from Riggs’ effective firing has been raging online since it happened, but Riggs has finally spoken up about his place in TWD’s decision.

Posting in response to a few comments on Reddit, Riggs explained that as he’s been rewatching his performances from the show, he agrees that “he wasn’t a strong enough actor to play the role.”

The actor wrote, “i think i was decent for the first few years, but i definitely got lazy when i should've utilized the writers giving me more material.” As Carl was a big part of the comics, forming the character around Riggs’ abilities could have been a factor alongside shaping the narrative for a TV audience. Riggs explained that he feels he “sucked when it mattered” but that it was due to his focus on schooling.

Riggs said, “for seasons 4-7 (and some of 8) i was putting the majority of my effort into school. not trying to toot my own horn here but i took like 10 ap classes throughout high school,” which he says is “super evident” in his “earlier lackluster performances.”

“In hindsight and in the best interest of the show,” Riggs wrote, “i do feel like if i didn't get killed off, things would not have gotten better on my end and twd might've been better off recasting carl. don't get me wrong i loved everything about playing carl and it would've been really awesome to play out all of those storylines, but i would have been juggling college and the show, and my performances would suffer because of it as shown when i was in high school.”

While Riggs concluded by explaining that his efforts refocused on his acting craft by the end of the show, it was an understandable decision by the creative team not to move forward with him as an actor. Do you think Carl simply should’ve been recast after the time jump? Or is The Walking Dead better off without him?

Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: Carl Grimes
Tag: chandler Riggs
Tag: AMC

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: Carl Grimes
walking dead carl chandler riggs
Say goodbye to Carl Grimes in touching 'In Memoriam' Walking Dead video
Nathalie Caron
Feb 28, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: Carl Grimes
The Walking Dead episode 809 - Honor - Carl and Judith
The entire Walking Dead crew wore eye patches for Chandler Riggs' final scene as Carl
Josh Weiss
Feb 26, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: chandler Riggs
walking dead carl chandler riggs
Chandler Riggs' father makes it clear his son did not want out of The Walking Dead
Matthew Jackson
Comment count Comment count: Trending 10
Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: AMC
The Walking Dead episode 811 - Daryl hunting in a swamp
Walking Dead showrunner talks Daryl's new weapons, keeping Carl's memory alive in Season 9
Josh Weiss
Aug 22, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0