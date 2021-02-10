'Buffy' & 'Angel' actor Charisma Carpenter says Joss Whedon 'abused his power' on set

Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, came out in support of Ray Fisher today, accusing Joss Whedon of abusive behavior on the sets of the TV series.

“Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel,” she said in a statement posted on Twitter. “While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers.”

Carpenter went on to share how Whedon allegedly pitted people against each other to compete for his attention, that he accused her of sabotaging Angel when she became pregnant, and subsequently fired her from the show the season after she gave birth.

The actor says she decided to go public now because of Ray Fisher speaking out about Whedon’s alleged behavior on the Justice League reshoots. “I feel an overwhelming sense of responsibility to Ray and others for remaining private about my experience with Joss and the suffering it has caused me,” Carpenter said in her statement. “It is abundantly evident that Joss has persisted in his harmful actions, continuing to create wreckage in his wake. My hope now, by finally coming forward about these experiences, is to create space for the healing of others who I know have experienced similar serialized abuses of power.”

Carpenter also shared that she took part in the WarnerMedia investigation into Whedon after Fisher's allegations, and that she was deeply pained by Fisher's subsequent departure from The Flash. "It troubles and saddens me that in 2021 professionals STILL have to choose between whistleblowing in the workplace and job security," she said.

SYFY WIRE has reached out to Whedon’s representatives for comment.