Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Movies
Charles Dance delivers the first chilling teaser for Syfy's Childhood's End mini-series

Contributed by
Jeff Spry
Apr 20, 2015

Here's the first peek at Syfy's (DISCLOSURE: Parent company of Blastr - Ed.) upcoming adaptation of Arthur C. Clarke's classic sci-fi saga Childhood's End, with Charles Dance (Game of Thrones, Alien 3) hosting this harrowing introduction to the epic invasion.  The three-part, six-hour presentation is set to air this December and will star Dance as Overlord Karellen, the alien ambassador to Earth during an uneasy occupation and seemingly benign integration into human life.  Executive-produced by Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind, I Am Legend) and Michael Deluca (Dracula Untold, The Social Network), this ambitious series also stars Julian McMahon (Fantastic Four, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer), Mike Vogel (Under The Dome) and Daisy Betts (Shutter).

Syfy has further bolstered the premium production with an impressive creative team, having Clarke's seminal 1953 novel adapted by Matthew Graham (BBC's Life on Mars) and the pilot directed by Emmy nominee Nick Hurran (Doctor Who, Sherlock: His Last Vow).  Here's Syfy's official synopsis:

Childhood’s End follows the peaceful invasion of Earth by the mysterious Overlords. Karellen (Dance), the ambassador for the Overlords, makes first contact with Earthling Ricky Stormgren. Karellen’s comforting words and amazing technological gifts quickly win humanity’s favor, beginning decades of apparent utopia at the cost of human identity and culture. However, his refusal to reveal his physical appearance and insistence on dealing only through Ricky have some people questioning whether his intentions are truly benevolent.

Will you usher out the year with Syfy's Childhood's End when it premieres Dec. 20, 2015?

(Via Den of Geek)

