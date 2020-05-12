Daredevil's Charlie Cox as Superman? Mark Millar dishes on what could've been

Charlie Cox is best known for playing blind lawyer Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, for three seasons on Marvel's titular series for Netflix. But apparently, if Matthew Vaughn had his way, the Man Withour Fear's alterego would have first had X-ray vision and leapt tall buildings in a single bound.

According to the Kingsman director's frequent collaborator, Mark Millar, Vaughn was eyeing Cox to play a new big screen incarnation of Superman for a proposed trilogy.

In the interview with The Aspiring Kryptonian below, the famed comic book scribe revealed that Vaughn was approached by Warner Bros. for his ideas about rebooting the Superman franchise. This was around 2010, when the director's feature version of Millar's Kick-Ass was released, but before the studio ended up hiring Zack Snyder to make 2013's Man of Steel with Henry Cavill in the role.

"Matthew Vaughn and I had talked about doing a Superman film years ago," Millar said (starting at around 18:44). "It's funny, I've seen so many people say, 'Millar's pitch.' I never wrote a pitch. I had an idea of what it could be, but I never really told Matthew what it was, and Matthew never told DC what it was because he didn't know."

Video of An Interview With... Mark Millar - The Aspiring Kryptonian

There's a pretty good reason the duo's discussions never reached the writing stage. When Vaughn wanted DC to hire Millar, the company brass balked since he was writing exclusively for Marvel at the time. But according to Millar, they did talk about casting.

"[Matthew] and I had a lot of chats about who could play Superman. We never really talked about story," added Millar. "Weirdly, his idea was really interesting, which was Charlie Cox, the guy who played Daredevil. And Matthew had just worked with Charlie on Stardust a year or two before. And there's something just really likeable about him. He said, 'I know he's not big and Superman's always big' — like Charlie's maybe 5'8 or 5'9 or something. He says, 'He looks a lot like the Golden Age version of Superman, you know when he was a bit more like a regular person.'"

Millar concluded: "If he had done it, I think it would have been interesting."

Of course, Millar knows superheroes. He's the famed writer behind Superman: Red Son for DC as well as Marvel's Old Man Logan and Captain America: Civil War storylines, not to mention his own Millarworld of independently published comics that led to he and Vaughn's collaboration in the first place with the Kingsman franchise as well as Kick-Ass and its sequel.

Perhaps in an alternate universe, there's a Charlie Cox regular guy Superman movie that gets its day in the sun. Until then, we'll just have to imagine what could have been.

As for the thesp, who was last seen on Broadway opposite Tom Hiddleston in Harold Pinter's play Betrayal, Cox recently shot down rumors that his version of Daredevil might be making an appearance in the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home.