Latest Stories

LGN512b_0337b
Tag: TV
The team plays beer pong to acquire god-like powers in the latest Legends of Tomorrow
The Flash Elongated man Nash
Tag: TV
A surprise death, Mirror Master gets an early cliffhanger in the Flash season finale
Daredevil Hero
Tag: Movies
Daredevil's Charlie Cox as Superman? Mark Millar dishes on what could've been
Tony Hawk Pro Skater image
Tag: Games
Gaming: Tony Hawk Pro Skater shreds again; Iron Man VR delayed; Trollhunters game; more
Daredevil Hero
More info i
Credit: Marvel Television
Tag: Movies
Tag: Comics
Tag: News

Daredevil's Charlie Cox as Superman? Mark Millar dishes on what could've been

Contributed by
_DSC6634.jpg
Josh Grossberg
May 12, 2020
Tag: Movies
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: Superman
Tag: Charlie Cox
Tag: Matthew Vaughn
Tag: Mark Millar
Tag: Kick-Ass
Tag: kingsman

Charlie Cox is best known for playing blind lawyer Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, for three seasons on Marvel's titular series for Netflix. But apparently, if Matthew Vaughn had his way, the Man Withour Fear's alterego would have first had X-ray vision and leapt tall buildings in a single bound.

According to the Kingsman director's frequent collaborator, Mark Millar, Vaughn was eyeing Cox to play a new big screen incarnation of Superman for a proposed trilogy.

More Superman

Henry Cavill Superman
Why Henry Cavill deserved a better Superman
Superheroes070611.jpg
11 most ridiculously overpowered superpowers in sci-fi history

In the interview with The Aspiring Kryptonian below, the famed comic book scribe revealed that Vaughn was approached by Warner Bros. for his ideas about rebooting the Superman franchise. This was around 2010, when the director's feature version of Millar's Kick-Ass was released, but before the studio ended up hiring Zack Snyder to make 2013's Man of Steel with Henry Cavill in the role.

"Matthew Vaughn and I had talked about doing a Superman film years ago," Millar said (starting at around 18:44). "It's funny, I've seen so many people say, 'Millar's pitch.' I never wrote a pitch. I had an idea of what it could be, but I never really told Matthew what it was, and Matthew never told DC what it was because he didn't know."

There's a pretty good reason the duo's discussions never reached the writing stage. When Vaughn wanted DC to hire Millar, the company brass balked since he was writing exclusively for Marvel at the time. But according to Millar, they did talk about casting.

"[Matthew] and I had a lot of chats about who could play Superman. We never really talked about story," added Millar. "Weirdly, his idea was really interesting, which was Charlie Cox, the guy who played Daredevil. And Matthew had just worked with Charlie on Stardust a year or two before. And there's something just really likeable about him. He said, 'I know he's not big and Superman's always big' — like Charlie's maybe 5'8 or 5'9 or something. He says, 'He looks a lot like the Golden Age version of Superman, you know when he was a bit more like a regular person.'"

Charlie Cox in Daredevil

(Credit: Netflix)

Millar concluded: "If he had done it, I think it would have been interesting."

Of course, Millar knows superheroes. He's the famed writer behind Superman: Red Son for DC as well as Marvel's Old Man Logan and Captain America: Civil War storylines, not to mention his own Millarworld of independently published comics that led to he and Vaughn's collaboration in the first place with the Kingsman franchise as well as Kick-Ass and its sequel.

Perhaps in an alternate universe, there's a Charlie Cox regular guy Superman movie that gets its day in the sun. Until then, we'll just have to imagine what could have been.

As for the thesp, who was last seen on Broadway opposite Tom Hiddleston in Harold Pinter's play Betrayal, Cox recently shot down rumors that his version of Daredevil might be making an appearance in the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Tag: Movies
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: Superman
Tag: Charlie Cox
Tag: Matthew Vaughn
Tag: Mark Millar
Tag: Kick-Ass
Tag: kingsman

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker