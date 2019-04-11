Charlie’s Angels reboot jockeys for some action in first official images

We’ve just been given our first look at the new Elizabeth Banks-helmed Charlie’s Angels movie, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. Banks posted the photos to Twitter, showing off her young cast of super-spies.

The film, co-written, produced and directed by Banks, will introduce a new trio of Angels played by Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, who are part of a global network of Angels working for the Townsend Agency (named after the eponymous and ever-elusive Charles Townsend). The film will also feature three versions of the Angels' handler Bosley, played by Banks, Sir Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou.

“It was important to me to make a movie about women working together and supporting each other, and not make a movie about their romantic entanglements or their mother they don’t call enough,” Banks told the media outlet. “When I’m at work, I don’t talk about those things. I get on with my job. It felt important to do that for the Angels, to treat them with the respect their skill set demands.”

Stewart (Kristen, not Patrick) has said that this version of Charlie’s Angels promises to be more “woke” and “modern.” She also described the movie as “grounded” and “warm and funny,” but without the kitsch.

Originating as a spy series on ABC from 1976 to 1981, Charlie's Angels was later adapted into a self-consciously comedic action film in 2000 (which spawned a sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, in 2003). (ABC later attempted to reboot the series in 2011 starring Minka Kelly but announced its cancelation after the fourth episode aired.)

Production on the film wrapped in December. Luis Gerardo Méndez, Jonathan Tucker, Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo, Chris Pang and Nat Faxon also star.

“Nov 15 can’t come soon enough,” Banks wrote above the pics on Twitter (referring to the film’s release date). We agree.

