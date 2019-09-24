Charlie’s Angels cast shows off action-packed new scene, cops to never seeing TV show

It seems an age, and perhaps even a few fashion fads ago, since the Elizabeth Banks-directed reboot of Charlie’s Angels was first announced. But with the movie’s November release date fast approaching, we’re finally beginning to get some fun new looks at how Banks, Kristen Stewart, and the rest of the crew are updating a 1970s classic for modern audiences.

The new trio — Stewart as Sabina Wilson, Ella Balinska as Jane Kano, and Naomi Scott as Elena Houghlin — dropped in on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, with Banks in tow, bringing along a new sneak peak highlighting an action-packed scene that gives each lead (including Banks) her own frantic moment in the spotlight. Check it out, starting at the 4:40 mark below...

Video of Charlie’s Angels on Being Cast &amp; Meeting Each Other Jimmy Kimmel Live on Youtube

As the new clip makes clear, Banks — who also wrote the screenplay and stars as Susan Bosley — isn’t an aloof presence as the main trio goes about their crime-fighting and sleuthing. Updating the 1970s TV classic, she confessed, proved a fun challenge for the younger cast members, none of whom had (or seemingly have) seen the original TV series. Alas, Banks' old-school comparisons with an earlier generation’s icons mostly flew right over their heads.

“It was like this every day on the set, guys: I would make references to movies, and…they’d be like, ‘We don’t know what you’re talking about!’” joked Banks, while explaining that none of the younger cast had any idea who former olympic figure skater Dorothy Hamill was — or Hamill’s unmistakable ‘70s bowl-cut hair, which Banks wanted to emulate in the movie.

When it came to filming pure action, though, Banks said the new cast is as good as it gets. The tactically-trained Balinska in particular turned out to be tailor-made for her role as Jane — a “ninja in real life” whose CQC skillset showed she “literally was a unicorn,” as Banks explained.

The star power won’t be limited just to the main cast, though: Charlie’s Angels also features Djimon Hounsou as Sam Bosley; Sam Claflin as Alexander Brock; the inimitable Patrick Stewart as Stan Bosley; and Jonathan Tucker as the big baddie — and it’s all heading to theaters starting on Nov. 15.