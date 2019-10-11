Charlie's Angels: Elizabeth Banks' Bosley trains a new recruit in latest trailer

Bad guys all over the world are about to have a divine experience when they're paid a visit by some angels... Charlie's Angels, to be exact. Sony Pictures renewed our dwindling genre high from New York Comic Con by dropping the second official trailer for Elizabeth Banks' reboot of the Charlie's Angels franchise on the big screen.

Written and directed by Banks, the film takes a global approach to the Townsend Agency, which operates outside the "normal" rules and has female operatives in every country with their own versions of Bosley to boot.

Banks is also playing one of those Bosleys (alongside Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou) and factors prominently into the latest batch of footage where she trains her new team of Sabina Wilson (Twilight's Kristen Stewart), Elena Houghlin (Aladdin's Naomi Scott), and Jane Kano (Midsomer Murders' Ella Balinska). Scott's character is the only green horn of the group and Bosley reveals her wicked sense of humor and rigorous boot camp initiation when she tasks Elena with landing a plane when it's already in mid-air.

Check out the new trailer below:

Video of CHARLIE&#039;S ANGELS - Official Trailer #2 (HD)

This cinematic revival of the classic 1970s television series co-stars Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I've Loved Before), Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games), Luis Gerardo Méndez (Murder Mystery), Jonathan Tucker (Westworld), Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians), and Nat Faxon (Disenchantment). Specifically, Centineo is playing Langston, a lab employee that becomes Jane's love interest.

“It’s like super — God, it’s so funny. If I say this a certain way, I know that this will be written, but it’s not such such a bad thing. [The movie is] kind of like a woke version," Stewart said of the film last September. “There is like a kitsch nature to the last ones that was super fun, but nowadays, if you see a woman in combat, everything should be something completely and utterly well within their ability and they work together, really beautifully. And there’s a whole network of angels, it’s not just three. It’s like women across the entire globe are connected and helping each other. It’s still gonna be fun and Charlie’s Angels-y, but we’ll also be current and modern."

Here's the new teaser poster, too:

Credit: Sony Pictures

Lana Del Ray, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Kash Doll, M-22, and Alma (among others) created original songs inspired by the movie.

Charlie's Angels hits theaters everywhere Friday, Nov. 15.