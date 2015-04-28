Latest Stories

mad-max-fury-road-tom-hardy-charlize-theron-wallpapers-hd-1080p-1920x1080-desktop-02.jpg

Charlize Theron gives Mad Max a run for his money in final Fury Road trailer

Contributed by
Trent Moore
Apr 28, 2015

The final trailer for Mad Max: Fury Road has been released, and it finally gives us a look at the film’s other star. You know, the not-Mad one.

Charlize Theron’s character gets much of the focus in this new footage, which shows off a bit more of this crazy post-apocalyptic world. Though Tom Hardy’s Mad Max gets first billing, it’s no surprise Theron plays a major role in the proceedings. Plus, we’re starting to get the feeling she might be the real show-stealer here.

The film picks up as the latest saga in George Miller’s beloved action saga, with Hardy taking on the title role from Mel Gibson. They’ve also expanded the world quite a bit with the addition of Theron and her story, which seems like it’ll drive much of the narrative. She brings some star power, and seems to have fully committed to this insane world.

Check out the final trailer below and let us know what you think:

Mad Max: Fury Road is set to open May 15.

(Via The Mary Sue)

