Charlize Theron reveals she turned down playing Wonder Woman's mom

Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot almost played Mad Max’s Furiosa, and now it turns out Fury Road star Charlize Theron had her own connection to the Wonder Woman franchise.

Despite being only nine years older than Gadot, Theron was offered a key role in Patty Jenkins’ killer origin story: Queen Hippolyta, leader of Themyscira’s Amazons.

Theron, as fans know, turned down the role (which ended up going to Connie Nielsen) and went on to star in a killer pair of genre films that year (assassin actioner Atomic Blonde and off-the-rails spy story The Fate of the Furious) instead.

But until Theron went onto Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week, fans didn’t know who Theron could’ve played in the DCEU.

Take a look:

Video of Did Charlize Theron Turn Down ‘Wonder Woman’? | WWHL

“I did not turn the role of Wonder Woman down,” Theron said in the video. But there was still truth to her consideration for the film.

“This is a great example of how Hollywood slaps you in the face when you start aging,” the actress said. “So somebody had said to me, ‘Oh, there’s action on this thing, Wonder Woman — we just want to make you aware of it.’ And I was like, ‘I’m just not familiar with it... I mean, what does Wonder Woman do?’ And this person said, ‘No, it’s for Wonder Woman’s mom.’“

Ouch. It’s fittingly ironic that Theron went even harder on her roles in 2017, doing stuntwork in Atomic Blonde that would make John Wick blush. Maybe Theron will still show up somewhere in the world of superhero cinema — hopefully as a hero in her own right.