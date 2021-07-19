Original Charmed star Madeleine Mantock makes 'difficult decision' to leave The CW series after Season 3

It's a case of history repeating in the Charmed franchise, as the story of three sister-witches will once again lose a sibling in the middle of its run. TV Line reports that Madeleine Mantock, who's played eldest sister Macy Vaughn on The CW's Charmed revival since 2018, will depart the series after Season 3, which comes to an end this week.

In a statement to TV Line, Mantock did not disclose details of her exit, but did take the time to thank everyone involved in making the series, as well as the Charmed fanbase.

“Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew,” Mantock said. “I’m incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season.”

Interestingly, this marks the second time a Charmed series has lost its eldest sister at the end of its third season. Shannen Doherty, who played Prue Halliwell in the original WB show, also departed at the end of Season 3, killing off her character in the process. She was ultimately replaced by long-lost sister Paige (Rose McGowan), and the original Charmed continued for five more seasons.

Will the same fate befall Macy Vaughn? It certainly seems possible. Here's the official synopsis for the upcoming season finale:

“When an encounter with the Whispering Evil leaves Macy on the brink of death, Mel and Maggie cast an ancient spell sending the Charmed Ones off on a series of epic adventures. Meanwhile, realizing only a Whitelighter can save Macy, Harry asks Jordan and Celeste to help him do the unthinkable.”

So, we may be in for yet another sister replacement scenario, or perhaps Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) will simply figure out some kind of "Power of Two" dynamic going forward. Whatever the case, Charmed's showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro made it clear in their own remarks that Mantock is welcome to come back any time.

“We can’t thank Madeleine enough for her incredible and inspiring work on Charmed,” Kruger and Shapiro said in a joint statement. “We will miss her as much as the fans will, but we also respect her decision to move on. This is a difficult time in the world, and everyone has to follow their heart. We wish her well, and the door is always open for a return visit from Macy…one way or another!”

The Season 3 finale of Charmed, the apparent final appearance of Macy Vaughn, airs Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern on The CW.