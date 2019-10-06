NYCC 2019: Charmed previews new (and secret) Season 2 status quo

The CW's Charmed reboot brought the power of three to New York Comic Con 2019 for a...if you'll pardon us...charming panel. They also gave fans a look at the premiere of Season 2, and SYFY WIRE was there to soak up all of the magic.

The panel began with the screening, which we can't go into too many specifics on. This is a shame, as the series (having had a change of showrunners) looks and feels like a completely different show now. How different we can't say, but fans might see some stalwart elements of Charmed mythology take a sudden jump out of the series. We'll only say that the fallout from the end of Season 1 is still being felt...and then things get very weird, very fast.

After the premiere, actors Melonie Diaz (Mel Vera), Madeleine Mantock (Macy Vaughn), Sarah Jeffery (Maggie Vera), and Rupert Evans (Harry Greenwood) formed a panel, along with the new, incoming showrunners, Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro.

Kruger discussed the showrunner changeover, saying that she wanted to make the show feel more cinematic, and also more serialized. A mystery kicks off in the premiere that will continue throughout the season. Shapiro added, "We spent a lot of time figuring out how we can blow the roof off, blow the doors off." He also mentioned how they wanted to expand on the mythology and lore of the show a lot more.

Due to certain circumstances within the premiere, there's a whole new layer of difficulties present for our heroes. Shapiro also wanted to really dig into the "cost of having powers," as well as the cost of using them. Some of those powers are related to events that are new to the show, making it even more clear that this is (almost) a whole new show.

Maggie has some new responsibilities now, and Jeffrey said that we'll quickly see her "step up to the plate." She added, "She's growing up...and I think that's very exciting, as opposed to the sorority girl."

There are changes for Diaz's Mel also. She had one moment during the screening which probably got the biggest reaction from the audience. When you watch the premiere, you'll likely know what moment we're talking about.

The audience had a lot of love for Harry, and Evans told the audience that he was very glad to finally be able to talk about the episode with someone. He then talked about a lot of things that we can't repeat! He did demonstrate a "smouldering look" for the audience, however, and he proved that he's still one of the most entertaining parts of the series.

Harry's dilemmas, as well as those of all the characters, are a major part of Kruger and Shapiro's efforts to up the stakes for the new season. If there are complications to be thrown at these characters, rest assured that they will be thrown. We just watched a whole box of them get thrown at once.

Check out the new normal of Charmed when it returns to The CW Oct. 11.

