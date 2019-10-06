Latest Stories

Group cosplay
Tag: Movies
Cosplayers who are not white, thin, or physically able thrive at NYCC
NYCC 2019 Sunday Cosplay 84
Tag: Movies
NYCC 2019: Day 4 cosplay gallery
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Tag: Movies
Cursed Child Sweepstakes
2 She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
Tag: TV
She-Ra showrunner pushes for He-Man Crossover Christmas Special at NYCC
The CW Charmed
More info i
Credit: The CW
Tag: TV
Tag: News

NYCC 2019: Charmed previews new (and secret) Season 2 status quo

Contributed by
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Oct 6, 2019
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_Wide__
Watch Live Now

The CW's Charmed reboot brought the power of three to New York Comic Con 2019 for a...if you'll pardon us...charming panel. They also gave fans a look at the premiere of Season 2, and SYFY WIRE was there to soak up all of the magic. 

The panel began with the screening, which we can't go into too many specifics on. This is a shame, as the series (having had a change of showrunners) looks and feels like a completely different show now. How different we can't say, but fans might see some stalwart elements of Charmed mythology take a sudden jump out of the series. We'll only say that the fallout from the end of Season 1 is still being felt...and then things get very weird, very fast.

More NYCC 2019

Judith Grimes The Walking Dead
NYCC 2019: The Walking Dead blasting into space, Maggie returns in S11
The Walking Dead Series 3
NYCC: The Walking Dead's third series teases 'new world' of survivors in first trailer

After the premiere, actors Melonie Diaz (Mel Vera), Madeleine Mantock (Macy Vaughn), Sarah Jeffery (Maggie Vera), and Rupert Evans (Harry Greenwood) formed a panel, along with the new, incoming showrunners, Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro

Kruger discussed the showrunner changeover, saying that she wanted to make the show feel more cinematic, and also more serialized. A mystery kicks off in the premiere that will continue throughout the season. Shapiro added, "We spent a lot of time figuring out how we can blow the roof off, blow the doors off." He also mentioned how they wanted to expand on the mythology and lore of the show a lot more. 

Due to certain circumstances within the premiere, there's a whole new layer of difficulties present for our heroes. Shapiro also wanted to really dig into the "cost of having powers," as well as the cost of using them. Some of those powers are related to events that are new to the show, making it even more clear that this is (almost) a whole new show. 

Maggie has some new responsibilities now, and Jeffrey said that we'll quickly see her "step up to the plate." She added, "She's growing up...and I think that's very exciting, as opposed to the sorority girl." 

There are changes for Diaz's Mel also. She had one moment during the screening which probably got the biggest reaction from the audience. When you watch the premiere, you'll likely know what moment we're talking about. 

The audience had a lot of love for Harry, and Evans told the audience that he was very glad to finally be able to talk about the episode with someone. He then talked about a lot of things that we can't repeat! He did demonstrate a "smouldering look" for the audience, however, and he proved that he's still one of the most entertaining parts of the series. 

Harry's dilemmas, as well as those of all the characters, are a major part of Kruger and Shapiro's efforts to up the stakes for the new season. If there are complications to be thrown at these characters, rest assured that they will be thrown. We just watched a whole box of them get thrown at once. 

Check out the new normal of Charmed when it returns to The CW Oct. 11. 

Click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of New York Comic Con 2019, including up-to-the-minute news, exclusive interviews, and videos.

SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_Wide__
Watch Live Now
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: NYCC 2019
Tag: New York Comic Con 2019
Tag: CONS
Tag: Charmed

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: