'Charmed' cast voices desire to conjure underwater scenes and period episodes at WonderCon 2021

After three-and-a-half seasons, the actors behind Charmed reboot have a few bucket list items they'd like to see out of The CW's modern reboot.

"I want an underwater scene. I've asked for that since the first season," Sarah Jeffery (Maggie Vera) said during the show's WonderCon@Home panel.

"[I want] a period drama episode," added Madeleine Mantock (Macy Vaughn).

The panel, which was moderated by co-showrunner and executive producer Liz Kruger, also touched on the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 3 alluded to the global health crisis via a magical allergy that afflicts the Charmed Ones. "The allergy was a really neat way to incorporate the COVID of it all ... We don't need more of that on TV. The doctor shows are doing that; they're weaving it into their storyline," Jeffery explained.

"We wanted to touch on what people are feeling," Kruger said. "Isolation and all of that without it being the thing that we're all living through day-to-day because nobody wants to watch that. We're living through it."

Watch the full panel below:

Video of The CW’s Charmed Season 3 | WonderCon@Home 2021

Near the end of the panel, Rupert Evans (who plays Whitelighter Harry Greenwood) sounded off on his second time in the director's chair for Episode 9: "No Hablo Brujeria."

"I feel very lucky because it's been one of my dreams realized," he said. "Genuinely, I mean this — I'm very grateful to Mel, Sarah, and Madeline because they are incredibly kind and tolerant. Half the time, I don't know what I'm doing, although I think I have an idea ... Everyone's been very supportive ... Everything's very quick and it's a huge amount to get through in a very short space of time [a new episode is shot every eight days]. It's really enjoyable. It's usually like 38-39 scenes in the script and so, you have these 38-39 scenes, which you're kind of stitching together to try and make a bigger picture and whole story. For me, it's a really enjoyable experience sewing them all together and trying to make these stories work and fit together."

"A lot of directors come in and there's a language you have to build with actors. It's really nice when somebody says something and because I know Rupert so well, I know exactly what he means — even if it's just a look or one word," continued Melonie Diaz (Mel Vera). "I'm like, 'Ok. Copy, got it.' That makes the scene or the process easier when you can just read somebody and just know what they mean, even if they don't know what they mean."

Charmed is currently airing its third season. The next episode ("O, The Tangled Web") premieres tomorrow — Sunday, March 29 — at 9 p.m. EST. Each episode is free to stream on The CW's digital platforms the day after each premiere. When asked to describe the third season in three words, Jeffrey, Diaz, and Mantock said: "Complicated," "Isolation," and "Powerful." Evans rounded it off with: "Loads of twists and turns."

The show was renewed for a fourth season in early February of this year.