Check out 13 spooktacular posters from Ghostbusters 30th Anniversary Art Show

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Apr 18, 2014

Here's an incredible sampling of artworks appearing at this weekend's New York City opening of the Ghostbusters 30th Anniversary Art Show.  The event will actually take place only a few blocks from the iconic firehouse headquarters seen in the films.  It's all part of an extensive four-city tour to celebrate the cult-like paranormal phenomenon of Ghostbusters and includes original works and limited-edition prints (some glow-in-the-dark) by more than 70 artists such as Julian Callos, Dave Mumford, JoKa, Mike Mitchell, DKNG, Joshua Budich and more.  With Harold Ramis' unexpected passing earlier this year, it makes this heartfelt, exuberant outpouring of Ghostbuster art even more poignant.

The show remains in New York until April 26.  From May 17-June 1, it's set to haunt Los Angeles at Melrose Avenue's Gallery1988.  This June, it will spend a couple days in Chicago before it concludes at San Diego Comic-Con in July.  For info on exact gallery locations and times check here.  Only a limited amount of posters and prints will be availible in-store at each venue for guests but a small number may be found at the show's official site at ghostbusters30th.com.

Will you go to your grave without seeing this electrifying exhibition, or make spirited plans to attend?

